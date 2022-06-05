Nation Politics 05 Jun 2022 YSRC eyes one lakh p ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC eyes one lakh plus majority in Atmakur bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Jun 5, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2022, 7:30 am IST
The party has decided to use all its resources to secure a huge majority to send a strong message to the Opposition Telugu Desam
Mekapati Vikram Reddy, YSRC candidate for Atmakur bypoll, offers bouquet to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy are also seen. (Photo by arrangement)
 Mekapati Vikram Reddy, YSRC candidate for Atmakur bypoll, offers bouquet to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy are also seen. (Photo by arrangement)

NELLORE: In a bid to secure maximum majority in Atmakur byelection to prove that people are rallying behind the ruling party, the YSR Congress is planning to depute seven ministers and seven legislators for a high voltage campaign at the constituency.

The party has decided to use all its resources to secure a huge majority to send a strong message to the Opposition Telugu Desam (TD), which is on cloud nine following the huge turnout for Mahanadu held recently in Ongole, that people are rallying behind the YSRC.

 

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy already hinted that their target was one lakh votes’ majority, soon after the nomination filed by their candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

The senior YSRC leaders, who were present during the nomination filing process, kindled the sentiments of the people by stating that one lakh majority would be their true tribute to late Goutham Reddy.

Incidentally, Goutham Reddy had won with 31,686 votes’ majority in 2014 and 22,276 votes’ majority in 2019.

Against this backdrop, achieving one lakh majority in the segment with 2,13,330 eligible voters is certainly an acid test for the leaders being deputed for the campaign to ensure the majority. The ministers likely to be deputed for the campaign include K. Narayana Swamy, R.K. Roja, Meruga Nagarjuna, Amzad Basha and they will be aided by legislators Gadi Srikanth Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, former ministers Kodali Nani and Anilkumar Yadav among many others.

 

There are six mandals and one municipality (Atmakur) in the segment and one minister and one MLA each are being posted for every mandal apart from the civic body for the campaign. Confirming the role of ministers and MLAs in the campaign, former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said his son Mekapati Vikram Reddy already launched the campaign and was touring in the segment. He expressed confidence in winning the seat with a huge majority in view of the huge response of people to Vikram’s campaign.

...
Tags: mekapati gautam reddy, atmakur bypoll
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Jubilee Hills gangrape: Will not rest till justice is done, says Bandi Sanjay

CPM members protest at the RTC Crossroads on Saturday, seeking action against the accused in the gangrape of a minr girl. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

School staffer helped arrange pub party

Legal experts questioned the way the identity of juvenile ‘accused’ in criminal cases was being flashed across some sections of the media and on social media. (Representational image)

Identity of juvenile offenders should be protected: Legal experts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders pray for Sonia Gandhi's speedy recovery from Covid19

The Nava Sankalp Chintan Shivir meeting also passed a resolution for Sonia Gandi's (in picture) early recovery. — PTI

Big vaccine drive, self-reliance mark 8 years of Modi government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Gadkari stresses on need to boost women entrepreneurs

Replying to a few queries in a conversation with Shubhra Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, Gadkari (in picture) said honesty, goodwill and credibility are some of the highest capitals of the 21st century. — ANI

PM pats Sanjay for his padayatra

Modi asked Sanjay what the people had asked him during his padayatra, to which Sanjay replied that people were very angry with the ruling Kalvakuntla family and that they no longer trusted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. — (DC Image)

Hardik Patel says 'I will work as small soldier under leadership of PM Modi'

Hardik Patel (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->