KTR questions Amit Shah's claims on Centre's aid

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao lashed out at Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent utterances that the BJP-led government at the Centre had given Rs 2.52 lakh crore to Telangana state in the last eight years.

Rama Rao reiterated that what the state had received from the Centre in that period was Rs 1.68 lakh crore whereas Telangana had contributed Rs 3.65 lakh crore to the Centre in the form of various taxes.

"I am ready to prove my claim on funds. I challenge him to prove his claim. If not he should rub his nose to the ground and offer apologies to the people of the state for his false claims," Rama Rao said while addressing a public meeting at Amistapur village in Bhootpur municipality of Mahbubnagar district.

Rao along with ministers V. Srinivas Goud and V. Prashanth Reddy and local MLAs visited Mahbubnagar and Narayanpur districts on Saturday to launch various development programmes.

He laid foundation for construction of Peruru lift irrigation scheme at a cost of Rs 55 crore; for a high-level bridge from Varne to Muthyalampally at a cost of Rs 18 crore; construction of a mini stadium at Bhootpur with Rs 3.5 crore and BT roads with Rs 10 crore besides inaugurating 2BHK houses for poor and handing them over to beneficiaries.

He criticised the BJP leaders for claiming that all the schemes being implemented by the state government were with central funds. "If that was so, why are there no schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, 2BHK housing, Aasara pensions, 24x7 free power to agriculture, Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Haritha Haram, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima in BJP-ruled states," Rama Rao fumed.