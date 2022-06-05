Nation Politics 05 Jun 2022 Jubilee Hills gangra ...
Nation, Politics

Jubilee Hills gangrape: Will not rest till justice is done, says Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 5, 2022, 11:46 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2022, 11:46 am IST
'If the state govt refused to order a CBI probe, then the BJP would not hesitate to seek legal intervention to ensure justice to the victim'
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded a CBI probe into the Jubilee Hills gang rape incident in which minor girl was the victim. Alleging that the police were sidetracking the investigations to “save children of AIMIM leaders who are involved in the incident,” Sanjay on Saturday said the TRS government was attempting to save its ally by denying justice to the victim.

He made it clear that if the state government refused to order a probe into the incident by the Central Bureau of Investigation, then the BJP would not hesitate to seek legal intervention to ensure justice to the victim and punishment to the guilty. “How can the police investigate transparently when children of the ruling party’s friends are involved in the case? The onus is on the Chief Minister to ensure that no stain falls on it, and this can be possible only with an impartial investigation. There are a lot of doubts and apprehensions with respect to the investigation and all of these can be addressed if the government orders a CBI probe,” Sanjay said.

 

“Why is the Chief Minister silent on the issue? Is this because his friends from the MIM are involved,” he asked. The BJP, he said, would not rest until justice was done to the victim and the guilty were punished, irrespective of who they were as promised by minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police saying the gangrape had occurred during the day in a brazen manner and everyone involved, whether directly or indirectly, must be brought to book and punished. The party said the police named one accused as being a member of a family of an official in the TRS government, and another the son of a sitting MLA. It said given the seriousness of the situation and to conclude prima facie that “he (the ‘official’ of the state government) was not part of the crime would be too premature.”

 

The delay in the police registering the crime raised suspicion that there is an attempt to obfuscate the facts, the BJP leaders, former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, and the party’s state general secretary Bangaru Shruti, told the Director General of Police.

...
Tags: jubilee hills gang rape case, bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

CPM members protest at the RTC Crossroads on Saturday, seeking action against the accused in the gangrape of a minr girl. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

School staffer helped arrange pub party

Legal experts questioned the way the identity of juvenile ‘accused’ in criminal cases was being flashed across some sections of the media and on social media. (Representational image)

Identity of juvenile offenders should be protected: Legal experts

Telangana High Court (DC)

Telangana HC cancels 1965 auction, gives land to owners



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders pray for Sonia Gandhi's speedy recovery from Covid19

The Nava Sankalp Chintan Shivir meeting also passed a resolution for Sonia Gandi's (in picture) early recovery. — PTI

Earnest attempt to rob Muslims, alleges Owaisi

The Mathura district court’s order on Thursday came in the wake of a revision plea filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman and Asthan Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi, through ‘next of friends’ Ranjana Agnihotri and others. — DC file image

Gadkari stresses on need to boost women entrepreneurs

Replying to a few queries in a conversation with Shubhra Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, Gadkari (in picture) said honesty, goodwill and credibility are some of the highest capitals of the 21st century. — ANI

KC Venugopal, Maken in Udaipur to oversee preparations for Congress Chintan Shivir

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken

BJP ended 'culture of corruption' in Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 51 feet bronze statue of Lord Parshuram, at Tezu in Lohit district, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->