Jubilee Hills gangrape: Will not rest till justice is done, says Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded a CBI probe into the Jubilee Hills gang rape incident in which minor girl was the victim. Alleging that the police were sidetracking the investigations to “save children of AIMIM leaders who are involved in the incident,” Sanjay on Saturday said the TRS government was attempting to save its ally by denying justice to the victim.

He made it clear that if the state government refused to order a probe into the incident by the Central Bureau of Investigation, then the BJP would not hesitate to seek legal intervention to ensure justice to the victim and punishment to the guilty. “How can the police investigate transparently when children of the ruling party’s friends are involved in the case? The onus is on the Chief Minister to ensure that no stain falls on it, and this can be possible only with an impartial investigation. There are a lot of doubts and apprehensions with respect to the investigation and all of these can be addressed if the government orders a CBI probe,” Sanjay said.

“Why is the Chief Minister silent on the issue? Is this because his friends from the MIM are involved,” he asked. The BJP, he said, would not rest until justice was done to the victim and the guilty were punished, irrespective of who they were as promised by minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police saying the gangrape had occurred during the day in a brazen manner and everyone involved, whether directly or indirectly, must be brought to book and punished. The party said the police named one accused as being a member of a family of an official in the TRS government, and another the son of a sitting MLA. It said given the seriousness of the situation and to conclude prima facie that “he (the ‘official’ of the state government) was not part of the crime would be too premature.”

The delay in the police registering the crime raised suspicion that there is an attempt to obfuscate the facts, the BJP leaders, former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, and the party’s state general secretary Bangaru Shruti, told the Director General of Police.