Major bureaucratic reshuffle in AP, 19 IAS officials get new postings

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 5, 2021, 1:08 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2021, 1:08 am IST
The Andhra Pradesh government transferred 20 officials including 19 IAS officers across the state on Friday
Srikakulam district collector J. Nivas was transferred and posted as collector, Krishna district. — By arrangement
VIJAYAWADA: In a major administrative exercise, the Andhra Pradesh government transferred 20 officials including 19 IAS officers across the state on Friday.

Krishna district collector A. Md. Imtiaz was transferred and posted as special secretary to the minorities welfare department. Srikakulam district collector J. Nivas was transferred and posted as collector, Krishna district.

 

The services of AP, AGROS vice chairman and managing director Lathkar Srikesh Balajirao were stopped and he was posted as collector at Srikakulam.

Anantapur district collector Gandham Chandrudu was transferred and posted as director, village and ward secretariat. The services of APEPDCL chairperson and managing director Nagalakshmi were ended and she was posted as collector at Anantapur.

Visakhapatnam sub collector Dr Venkateswar Salijamala was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Anantapur.

Narsapur sub collector K.S. Viswanathan was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Prakasam. Vijayawada sub collector H.M. Dhyanchandar was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Kadapa.

 

Madanapalle sub collector M. Jahnavi was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, East Godavari. Narsipatnam sub collector N. Maurya was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Kurnool.

Narasaraopeta sub collector S. Nupur Ajay Kumar was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Krishna. Rajamahendravaram sub collector Anupama Anjali was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Guntur.

Parvathipuram sub collector Videsh Khare was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Nellore. Tekkali sub collector Ganore Suraj Dhananjay was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, West Godavari.

 

Nandyal sub collector Kalpana Kumari was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing Visakhapatnam. Tenali sub collector K Mayur Ashok was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Vizianagaram.

Amalapuram sub collector Himanshu Kaushik was transferred and posted as joint collector, housing, Srikakulam.

The services of S. Krishna Murthy, additional registrar, cooperatives were placed at the disposal of agriculture and cooperation department for posting him as vice chairman and managing director, AP AGROS.

 

