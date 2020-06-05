73rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

226,859

8,048

Recovered

108,450

3,712

Deaths

6,363

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi250049898659 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98627104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh87622772377 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4452212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Politics 05 Jun 2020 PM Modi's vocal ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi's vocal for local slogan to divert attention from real issues: Congress

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2020, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2020, 4:26 pm IST
The reality is that Modi's 'Atmanirbhar' idea is merely a slogan like innumerable others, said Kapil Sibal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)
New Delhi; The Congress on Friday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vocal for local" call and the economic stimulus package to make the country self-reliant as yet another jumla to divert the attention of the people from "real issues".

Addressing a virtual press conference, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked how can India become self-reliant till it creates innovation and intellectual property in its universities.

 

"This is an act of self deception. This is another 'jumla' (rhetoric) that you sell to the people of the country," he said.

"We are only manufacturing 'jumlas', statements and slogans. That is the only thing we make in India and we are masters at that under this government," he said, taking a swipe at the BJP-led government.

Sibal said while the prime minister calls for "Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan", his government has failed to help make the poor, the farmers, the migrant workers, the industry or the states to become self-reliant.

Similarly, his exhortation to industry to push 'Made in India, Made for the World', to expand globally, not be dependent on another country in the strategic sector, did not have a clear roadmap as to how this goal should be achieved, the former union minister said.

The Rs 20 lakh crore 'Atmanirbhar' package does not lead to expansion of government expenditure, as it includes measures already announced by RBI and the budget and amounts to less than 1 per cent of GDP, as against 10 per cent claimed by the government, he noted.

"The reality is that Modi's 'Atmanirbhar' idea is merely a slogan like innumerable others," Sibal said.

He also called for private investment in the universities to create innovation and ideas, which he said did not amount to privatisation.

...
Tags: atmanirbhar, #pm modi, kapil sibal, vocal for local
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


