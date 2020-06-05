73rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

226,859

8,048

Recovered

108,450

3,712

Deaths

6,363

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi250049898659 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98627104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh87622772377 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4452212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Politics 05 Jun 2020 Nitish Kumar's ...
Nation, Politics

Nitish Kumar's foes out to tap the anger of jobless workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jun 5, 2020, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2020, 5:44 pm IST
Almost all political parties are already trying to woo the workers, who are still streaming in
Migrants workers from Assam, Bihar and West Bengal wait at a roadside near Central Railway Station for arrangement to return to their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai. PTI Photo
  Migrants workers from Assam, Bihar and West Bengal wait at a roadside near Central Railway Station for arrangement to return to their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai. PTI Photo

Patna: Bihar has been so caught up in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic that little thought has been given to what impact thousands of angry, jobless and exhausted workers will have on Nitish Kumar's hopes of winning the next state election, which have to be held this year.

Almost all political parties are already trying to woo the workers, who are still streaming in. A majority of these workers have lost their jobs and are now looking for a livelihood in Bihar. A large number of them are from the backward classes and this may change the political equation in many seats.

 

The RJD recently held a meeting in Patna to discuss the scenario. Sources said party workers have been asked to highlight the failures of the central as well state government in handling the crisis. Many of the guest workers returned home on their own, walking, cycling, or hitching rides on trucks and trains.

“Why can’t our government see the pain of our workers? Instead of sharing their pain and sorrow, they (the ruling party) are busy doing politics,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said while sharing a video song highlighting the problems faced by guest workers.

RJD workers in Patna said the video song shared by Tejashwi Yadav on Twitter will be circulated on social media.

“The Bihar government kept waiting for the Centre’s guidelines to re,scue our workers who were stuck in other states due to the lockdown. Many of these workers were infected due to the mishandling of our government. Our workers who have returned will give a fitting reply to the current regime during the assembly elections,” RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh told reporters.

Earlier this week Tejashwi Yadav had announced his party’s plans to counter Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally on June 7 as “Garib Adhikar Diwas”.

In a tweet, Tejashwi Yadav said that “the government wants to hide the reality behind this virtual rally. We have been trying to provide food and relief to the poor. All our party workers and people of Bihar will step out of their house on June 7 and beat thali (plates) and bowls to protest against the BJP’s decision to hold rallies for elections instead of thinking about the poor and needy”.

The state election commission has started preparations for the assembly polls, which are slated to be held by the end of this year. Recently, the chief electoral officer of Bihar H R Srinivas held a meeting with DMs and SPs of all 38 districts and discussed issues related to security arrangements, VVPAT machines and revision of electoral roll etc.

In Bihar, 243 Assembly constituencies will go to polls and challenges faced by the election commission this year would be conducting elections keeping social distancing in mind.

“Since we are in the last six months considered to be the election period so we are making all the necessary preparations. We have held a video conference with all DMs and concerned officials on various stages that we have to undergo for the successful completion of the election. We have to look into the VVPAT and EVM availabilities and summary revision of those voters who have been left out,, CEO Bihar H R Srinivas told reporters in Patna.

He also added that “there has been a large influx of guest workers in Bihar and this we have to keep in mind while making preparations”.

...
Tags: bihar elections, bihar chief minister nitish kumar


Latest From Nation

Among the distinguished residents of the area are Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran, Sun TV owner Kalanithi Maran, industrialists N Srinivasan, Venu Srinivasan and many foreign envoys

Chennai's Boat Club area was meant for the poor

File image of Mallikarjuna Kharge. (DC Photo)

Congress fields Mallikarjuna Kharge in Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka

The JNU campus in Delhi (PTI)

Don't sully JNU's image by violating COVID-19 guidelines: University to teachers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

PM Modi's vocal for local slogan to divert attention from real issues: Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress fields Mallikarjuna Kharge in Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka

File image of Mallikarjuna Kharge. (DC Photo)

PM Modi's vocal for local slogan to divert attention from real issues: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

Congress' resignation spree continues in Gujarat; Morbi MLA latest to quit party

Resigned Congress MLA Brijesh Merja

MVA allies firefight after Rahul's statement on Congress role in Maha government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

P Chidambaram attacks Modi government for discontinuing RBI Bonds scheme

File image of Congress leader P Chidambaram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham