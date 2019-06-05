Cricket World Cup 2019

KCR sets July date for Kaleshwaram project

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILA
Published Jun 5, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Mr Rao told officials that the project should become functional from July this year.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao enters the reservoir at Medigadda during an inspection of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme facilities, on Tuesday. This is Mr Rao’s second visit to the project since May 19.
Warangal: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday inspected the Medigadda barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and said the state government would draw water from river Godavari through the Kaleshwaram project this year to fill the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP). Earlier in the day, he also inspected the SRSP rejuvenation project in Jagtial district.

The state government desires to provide irrigation to one crore acres of land across the state, and the Kaleshwaram project is capable of meeting 80 per cent of the target. “A project of this scale would have taken 15 to 20 years for its construction but Telangana government, with the sheer force of its commitment, has managed to complete it in just two and a half years. The state government is also determined to complete the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and Sitarama Lift Irrigation projects,” he said.

 

Mr Rao told officials that the project should become functional from July this year. Officials must focus on maintenance of the project as well, he said, and stressed that quality should not be compromised in their bid for early completion.

He also visited the SRSP rejuvenation pump house in Rampur, Jagtial district. Of the eight pumps, he has asked officials to commence operation of five pumps in July and prepare the other three for operation in August. The pumping of Godavari water from Medigadda, Sundilla, Annaram barrages to Laxmipur and Rampur should begin in July, and farmers should get water for the second crop through the SRSP this year, he said.

Northern discom chairman and managing director Annamaneni Gopal Rao assured the Chief Minister that they're ready to provide electricity as per the demand. The substation under construction at the Medigadda barrage should be ready on time, and the construction of the 220kv substation at Golla Buddaram is also progressing at an impressive pace.

