Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  The Proteas are on the back-foot as their two prime pacers, Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi are already injured, and Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament due to his shoulder injury. (Photo: Cricketworldcup/instagram) ICC CWC'19: IND vs SA LIVE; Rohit to the rescue
 
Nation Politics 05 Jun 2019 Jagan Mohan Reddy ha ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan Mohan Reddy halts convoy to help cancer patient

ANI
Published Jun 5, 2019, 8:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 8:21 pm IST
Neeraj Kumar, who has completed class 10 was diagnosed with blood cancer.
The chief minister, who was returning after visiting the Sarada Peetham airport, stopped when he saw a group of youngsters holding the banner 'Please save our friend suffering from blood cancer'. (Photo: ANI)
 The chief minister, who was returning after visiting the Sarada Peetham airport, stopped when he saw a group of youngsters holding the banner 'Please save our friend suffering from blood cancer'. (Photo: ANI)

Vishakhapatnam: Newly elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, in a heartwarming gesture on Wednesday, halted his convoy and stepped up to help a cancer patient, whose friends stood with placards near Visakhapatnam airport, hoping to catch his attention.

The chief minister, who was returning after visiting the Sarada Peetham airport, stopped when he saw a group of youngsters holding the banner "Please save our friend suffering from blood cancer". After he heard them the chief minister directed District Collector K Bhaskar to provide them with the required provisions for the operation.

 

Neeraj Kumar, who has completed class 10 was diagnosed with blood cancer and had to procure Rs 25 lakhs for an operation before June 30. Kumar, whose father works as a coolie and his mother as a vegetable vendor, was admitted to Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad.

His family says doctors at the hospital said operation for which Rs 25 lakhs is an unavoidable need. Neeraj's friends and teachers have been collecting donations for the last two months but they say they had managed to collect only a small amount so far.

...
Tags: ys jaganmohan reddy, cancer patient
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

India and France had recently held naval drills in the Arabian Sea under the Varuna series wargames in which Indian naval fighters along with the Rafale-M of the French Air Force took part. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Sukhois to fly with French Rafales in war games

However, the process to choose the President could take at least two months to complete. A working President can be chosen to oversee the election process of the new President in case Shah resigns. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

With Amit Shah in Cabinet, search for new party president on

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo: ANI)

Harsh Vardhan urges Delhi, Odisha, Telangana and WB CMs to join Ayushman Bharat

‘The Government and Defence Minister must also answer that despite a similar accident earlier of losing an AN-32 aircraft en route to Andaman and Nicobar islands and which was not tracked, why have mitigating measures not been taken by Defence Ministry,’ the Congress leader asked. (Photo: File)

Cong questions govt on why 'obsolete' AN-32 fleet of IAF was not replaced



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
 

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Ford EcoSport gets new Thunder edition and a price cut

Thunder Edition gets cosmetic updates on the inside and out.
 

Watch: PM Modi urges citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives

Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Harsh Vardhan urges Delhi, Odisha, Telangana and WB CMs to join Ayushman Bharat

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo: ANI)

Cong questions govt on why 'obsolete' AN-32 fleet of IAF was not replaced

‘The Government and Defence Minister must also answer that despite a similar accident earlier of losing an AN-32 aircraft en route to Andaman and Nicobar islands and which was not tracked, why have mitigating measures not been taken by Defence Ministry,’ the Congress leader asked. (Photo: File)

Sachin Pilot should become Rajasthan CM: Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena

‘It was because of him we got the majority in Rajasthan. He (Ashok Gehlot) does not have much hold now,’ said Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena. (Photo: ANI)

Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP for no Dalit MP from Karnataka in Union Cabinet

Siddharamaiah tweeted in Kannada to say: 'Empowerment of Dalits will not take place only through big talks'. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah, S Jaishankar enter Cabinet Committee on Security

The CCS, which is headed by the prime minister, comprises the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham