TRS confident of having won over support of students, farmers

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is reportedly confident of getting the support of students and farmers despite the onslaught by Opposition parties. The Congress and BJP have intensified political activity in the state by roping in their respective national leaders to highlight the growing rate of unemployment, agrarian crisis and farmers' suicides under the TRS regime.

The TRS leadership is assessing the likely impact of Rahul Gandhi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah's visits to Telangana from May 5 to 14.

According to party sources, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is keenly watching the political developments in the state after national leaders from Congress and BJP started making a beeline to Telangana. He is trying to gauge the possible impact on TRS prospects in the next Assembly elections following the virulent attacks by opposition leaders.

Rao deliberated on the latest political developments with some ministers and senior party leaders here on Thursday, sources added. They are understood to have felt that the decisions taken by the state government in March to issue job notifications to fill over 84,000 posts and procure paddy in rabi for MSP after the Centre refused to purchase boiled rice, have turned the tide in their favour and lowered the resentment among students and farmers.

Students were angry at TRS for having failed to issue job notifications since 2016 while farmers fumed at the delay in paddy procurement in rabi due to its row with Centre on the boiled rice issue. While the job notifications for Group-I and police recruitment have been duly issued, the paddy procurement process is underway across the state.

The party believes that students are so busy preparing themselves following the job notification that they would be reluctant to participate in agitation programmes being planned by opposition parties on the unemployment issue.