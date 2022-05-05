No plan to create new party, says Prashant Kishor

New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday hinted that he has no plans to launch new political party. While addressing a press conference he announced a 3,000 km padyatra in Bihar from October 2.

In next 3-4 months, I'll meet many eminent persons of Bihar who can help build idea of ‘Jan Suraaj’ (good governance) & make them part of it. I'll embark on 3000 kms 'Padyatra' across Bihar from Oct 2, Gandhi Ashram, West Champaran, Kishor said.

"Congress needs to decide how they want to function further, not me. They took whatever decision they deemed important & so did I. Congress doesn't need any Prashant Kishor, the party has even more capable people. They know what they have to do", he added.

Prashant had earlier hinted that he is set to take a political plunge with a tweet in which he said that he would be ready to go to the people's court, starting from his home state Bihar.