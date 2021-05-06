Nation Politics 05 May 2021 Curfew turns life up ...
Nation, Politics

Curfew turns life upside down in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 6, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 6, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Section 144 was in force at Telangana-AP border check posts
The curfew is adversely impacting the working classes including petty traders, daily wage workers, fruit vendors as also pushcart sellers apart from hotels, who are all forced to close their activities by noon. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)
 The curfew is adversely impacting the working classes including petty traders, daily wage workers, fruit vendors as also pushcart sellers apart from hotels, who are all forced to close their activities by noon. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: All activities, barring emergencies and essential services, came to a halt in Andhra Pradesh after an 18-hour long curfew imposed — from 12 noon to 6 am per day — from Wednesday.

APSRTC suspended all its bus services while shops, malls, business establishments and transportation activities ceased during the curfew period. The police did not allow vehicles into AP along the borders and were allowing only emergency/ essential services and travel for medical treatment and such purposes.

 

People were seen thronging the markets to purchase essentials in the morning hours. The curfew is adversely impacting the working classes including petty traders, daily wage workers, fruit vendors as also pushcart sellers apart from hotels, who are all forced to close their activities by noon.

Shops in the busy market places were closed by noon and the busy roads wore a deserted look. A majority of the people were confined to their homes due to the strict curfew norms.

The continuous plying of auto-rickshaws has stopped for the duration of the curfew and only a few auto-rickshaws and taxis were permitted by cops during this period.

 

Restrictions were imposed on vehicles moving between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States during the curfew term. The main inter-state check posts connecting Telangana State were closed at Ramapuram (Kodad), Pondugula (Vadapalli) and Nagarjuna Sagar (towards Macherla) and exemption was given only to emergency services.

The vehicles which came to the borders in the afternoon hours were not allowed in and only those carrying essentials and medical emergencies were seen through.

People coming to AP for checkups in hospitals, with proper documents, were allowed and those who were coming on bikes without medical emergency after mid-day were stopped at the check posts.

 

The cops at Garikapadu and Pondugula inter-state check posts asked people not to come in during curfew time.

The public transport services were suspended by APSRTC and private operators and only limited transport services were operated from 6am to noon due to the curfew. The biggest bus-stand, the Pandit Nehru bus station in Vijayawada, the NTR bus station in Guntur and the others in the rest of the 11 districts wore a deserted look.

All bus services to Telangana including to Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were suspended.

APSRTC operations director KS Brahmananda Reddy said it operated only 2,000 services out of the regular 10,000. Long-distance and inter-state services were cancelled. The target revenue generation during the normal day was Rs13 crore, which has fallen to Rs6 crore as a result of the 50 per cent occupancy norm and other Covid restrictions.

 

He said a revenue of only Rs1 crore is expected with the operation of a nominal 2,000 services.

Relaxation was given to passengers on the way to airports and railway stations, who showed their tickets during the curfew times to reach their destinations.

Exemption has also been given from curfew regulations to industries, agriculture and allied sectors as also for public and private hospitals, doctors and other emergency staff. They would carry their identity card while travelling.

Section 144 was in force at Telangana-AP border check posts.

 

AP lorry owners association state secretary YV Eswar Rao said they have given a representation to the government seeking permission for lorries to carry essential commodities during curfew period and the government has accepted the plea.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh curfew, andhra pradesh lockdown, lockdown in ap, curfew in ap, 12 noon to 6 am curfew in ap, essential services run in ap, andhra pradesh, covid cases in ap, covid deaths in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A few days ago, three poachers killed a pregnant tigress near Pandharkawada in Maharashtra. — Representational image

Tigers get relief and security as human movement reduced in Covid times

Though the menu has been fixed, they are getting less quantity, most patients alleged. — Representational image/PTI

Patients scramble for food at Nandyal Covid care centre

The rains that showered over the city on Wednesday were of high intensity in western and west-central parts of the city. — Representational image/AP

Evening showers keep Hyderabad cool; more rains likely in next 24 hours

The second stage of vaccination to those above 18 years of age will be done differently as there is an online registration system. — Representational image/AFP

Majority of prison inmates in Telangana get jab



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)

Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor on post-poll violence

Hours after the PM’s conversation with the governor, BJP chief J.P. Nadda reached West Bengal on a two-day-visit and met the victims' families. — AP

Opposition parties likely to form Federal Front following poll results

The CPI(ML) leader hoped that if there was a move to form a grand Opposition alliance, both the Congress and the Left would “change their outlook” and join the bandwagon. — PTI

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham