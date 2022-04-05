Will KCR send KTR for drug test, asks Revanth

Revanth Reddy alleged that Chandrashekar Rao’s family had close relations with rice millers and were trying to protect their interests. — DC fileimportant

HYDERABAD : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy said he was ready to provide blood samples of his family members for drugs tests, if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was ready to do so. He asked why the state government freed 142 persons detained from a city pub recently for overnight partying without collecting blood samples, he questioned. “Whom does the government want to protect from the drugs case?” he asked.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Congress state president accused the TRS government of playing cheap politics by dragging innocent children into drug cases. “I am ready to send my nephew’s blood samples to test drug use, will Chandrashekar Rao send his minister son K.T. Rama Rao for the same?”Revanth Reddy asked.

The TPCC president said drugs cases should be inquired impartially and a special team should be formed by the CBI and ED to probe the issue. Revanth Reddy recalled that he had approached court on drugs cases and wrote letters to Central investigation agencies.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress would approach the High Court over the drugs issue in the state. The TRS government was trying to convert Hyderabad into a hub of drugs, he alleged. Responding to the paddy procurement turmoil, the TPCC president criticised that the ruling TRS and the BJP were trying to get political mileage from the paddy issue, instead of resolving the problem.

He said the written agreement signed by Chandrashekar Rao not to supply boiled rice was the suicidal for the paddy procurement. Farmers sowed paddy in 40 lakh acres and 80 lakh quintals paddy harvest out of which 30 lakh quintals would be milled as rice, which catered local consumption, he explained. A total sum of Rs 10,000 crore was required to procure the remaining 50 lakh quintals of paddy, he said.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Chandrashekar Rao’s family had close relations with rice millers and were trying to protect their interests. The Congress would lay siege to collectorates on Wednesday and agitation would be staged in front of the civil supplies office and Vidyut Soudha, he said. He said the TRS government had failed to sort out the problems being faced by the farmers.