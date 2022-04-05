Nation Politics 05 Apr 2022 TRS MPs plan privile ...
Nation, Politics

TRS MPs plan privilege motion against Piyush Goyal on rice export claim

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 5, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 12:04 am IST
The notice was served by Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Venkatesh Netha, Manne Srinivas Reddy, Nama Nageswara Rao, BB Patil and Kavitha Malothu
TRS MPs on Monday served notice on Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to move a privilege motion against Union food minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: Twitter)
 TRS MPs on Monday served notice on Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to move a privilege motion against Union food minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The TRS MPs on Monday served notice on Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to move a privilege motion against Union food minister Piyush Goyal for “deliberately misleading” the Parliament over the issue of export of boiled rice to other countries.

The notice was served by TRS MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Venkatesh Netha, Manne Srinivas Reddy, Nama Nageswara Rao, BB Patil and Kavitha Malothu. They said that, while answering a question on paddy procurement raised in Rajya Sabha on April 1, Piyush Goyal had said that India cannot export boiled rice under WTO restrictions and state governments must bear this in mind.

 

The MPs informed the speaker that Goyal's response was to a plea from them that the three lakh tonnes of parboiled rice lying with the states be exported to help the farmers.

“In his reply, Piyush Goyal made a wrong and misleading statement that the central government cannot export this under WTO regime,” the TRS MPs said.

"But, India was exporting millions of tonnes of parboiled rice to other countries as shown on the government’s website. This was tantamount to misleading the nation and hence we are raising the issue of privilege of the Parliament,"  the MPs said in the notice.

 

...
Tags: trs mps, privilege motion, piyush goyal, boiled rice
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Officials say the corporation has already served notices on owners to rectify flaws and adhere to the building and fire safety norms. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad pubs posing grave threat to customers; safety norms ignored

Currently, the Nagarjunasagar reservoir (in picture) holds water at 547 feet against an MDDL of 510 feet while Srisailam has a water level of 809 feet against an MDDL of 834 feet. The twin reservoirs are holding water almost up to full capacities. — DC file image

No water woes in Hyderabad this summer, as reservoirs fill up

The number of passengers in a single day from RGIA touched around 53,000 on March 27, which is 109 per cent of pre-Covid daily average domestic traffic. (PTI)

RGIA abuzz again; footfall on rise

There are vast resources in the new Kakinada district for establishing additional industries. Port-based industrialisation (in picture) is already a big concept internationally. With the size of district having been reduced, there is possibility of district officials paying higher attention to development of the district by using its available resources, observed Cocanada Chamber of Commerce president Varanasi Veera Raghavulu (Babu). — DC file image

Kakinada district a major gainer in reorganisation of districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CM KCR in Delhi, meets TRS MPs to discuss Chalo Delhi programme

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao on Monday initiated steps to make the Chalo Delhi on April 11 a grand success. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP's MP count crosses 100 in Rajya Sabha for first time

The last time a party had 100 or more seats in the Upper House was in 1990 when the then ruling Congress had 108 members before its steady decline after its numbers fell to 99 in the 1990 biennial polls and continued to decline as a stream of states fell out of its rule and coalition era began and continued till 2014. (Twitter)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP team claims 'WB mafia rule'; Didi fears report will derail Birbhum probe

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Darjeeling. (PTI Photo)

NCP youth wing resolution backs Pawar as UPA chairperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->