TRS men attack protesting Cong activists; five injured

Kukatpally Congress leaders burned effigies of PM Modi and CM KCR to protest against hike in Petrol, Diesel, Gas and electricity charges at Kukatpally Bus Stop. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: As many as five Congress activists suffered mild injuries after some Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) activists attacked them during a protest in Vikarabad on Monday. The Congress activists were staging a dharna and burning effigies of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and BJP while they were attacked.

The Congress gave a call to stage protests on Monday at all mandal headquarters to protest against the TRS government in Telangana and the BJP government at the Centre for increasing fuel prices and power tariff.

Following the call given by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), hundreds of activists took to the streets and staged protests. In Hyderabad, The TPCC fishermen wing Chairman Mettu Saikumar and a number of activists took out a rally from Mozamjahi Market to the Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in the state.

They also staged protests by putting a bike on the pushcart against the hike in fuel price in the country. Saikumar alleged that the TRS government in Telangana and the BJP government at the Centre had looted the people on the pretext of fuel prices and power tariff.

“The TRS and the BJP leaders confused farmers on paddy procurement. Owing responsibility for their errors, both the TRS and the BJP must consider purchasing paddy from Telangana to support farmers. The Congress will intensify the stir in future in support of farmers and common people," he said.

Similarly, Congress leader Vengala Rao and party members staged a dharna and burnt Chief Minister's effigy at Kukatpally Junction on Monday. The police detained the Congress leaders. The Congress leaders also staged dharna and burnt effigies in Shadnagar.

Protests took place at Ibrahimpatnam, Hanumada, Garidepally of Nalgonda district, Khanapur and other towns in the state.