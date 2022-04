Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday evening to discuss several issues. (File photo: ANI)

The issues pertaining to the release of funds for the execution of the Polavaram irrigation project and also of other schemes and projects.

The CM is also likely to meet Union ministers and discuss state subjects. He will return to Vijayawada on Wednesday.