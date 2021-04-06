Nation Politics 05 Apr 2021 Some Telugu Desam ca ...
Some Telugu Desam candidates defy Naidu diktat, continue campaigning

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 6, 2021, 4:47 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2021, 4:47 am IST
The local TD leaders say that if they avoid the elections at this juncture, the party cadre may be scattered and many heads to YSRC
Former legislators Assembly segment in-charges of TD are not objecting when some cadre wish to contest the elections. (Representational Photo: DC)
KAKINADA: Even though party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has given a call to boycott ZPTC and MPTC elections, the ‘disillusioned’ Telugu Desam cadre is actively participating at the ground-level supporting one candidate or the other.

TD not being in the fray may benefit YSRC and dash the hopes of Jana Sena candidates, who are garnering the support of TD in many places. The local TD leaders say that if they avoid the elections at this juncture, the party cadre may be scattered and many heads to YSRC. However, if the TD is in the contest, and though its candidates may lose, the cadre will be working for the party with vigour.

 

Meanwhile, former legislators Assembly segment in-charges are not objecting when some cadre wish to contest the elections. In fact, they are advising them to spend money only if their winning chances are bright. Some former MLAs have gone to Tirupati for the Lok Sabha by-election campaign.

“After Naidu announced the boycott decision, some cadre members abandoned the campaign but in some villages, the cadre and candidates did not agree with the decision and are keen on contesting,’’ said Undi constituency social media convener Yashoda Krishnaiah.

 

He said that in his native village Aredukaligotla, the party cadre is aggressively campaigning to ensure wins of TD candidates. He said that he had convened a meeting and had sought their feelings. The cadre unanimously said that they would participate in the elections.

In some mandals like Mummidivaram in East Godavari, the cadre and candidates stayed away to honour the boycott decision of their leader.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena candidates are approaching TD leaders and cadre for their support while local TD leaders are assessing the political equations. If  YSRC candidates have winning chances, the TD leaders are supporting them indirectly to reap future benefits.

 

...
Tags: telugu desam candidates defy naidu diktat, mptc zptc elections, telugu desam candidates campaign, chandrababu naidu call to boycott mptc zptc elections in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


