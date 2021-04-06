Prospects of TRS brighten in Nagarjunasagar after KCR’s Sunday masterstroke

Buoyed by the sops, representatives of various caste organisations are taking up hectic campaigning in Nagarjunasagar covering all villages and urging their community members to vote in favour of TRS as a thanksgiving gesture. (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)

HYDERABAD: The re-launch of the sheep distribution scheme, ordering of free power supply to saloons, laundries and dhobi ghats and urging the Supreme Court to lift the 50 per cent cap on reservations is helping the TRS garner the support of various caste and minority organisations in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-election scheduled for April 17.

Caste and minority organisations have been passing unanimous resolutions extending support to the TRS.

The resumption of the sheep distribution scheme was announced in the Budget and it will benefit the Yadava community, which comprises a majority in the Nagarjunasagar constituency.

A Government Order (GO) on extending free power to saloons, dhobi ghats and laundries with effect from April 1 was issued on Sunday. This will benefit Rajaka and Nayi Brahmin communities.

The state government filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court urging it to remove the 50 per cap on reservations in education and employment is being welcomed by BC, SC, ST and minorities associations.

Buoyed by the sops, representatives of various caste organisations are taking up hectic campaigning in Nagarjunasagar covering all villages and urging their community members to vote in favour of TRS as a thanksgiving gesture.

Representatives of 93 BC caste organisations are campaigning for the TRS at present. The BC Welfare Association has decided to hold a conclave, ‘Bahujan Sammelan’ on April 10 of people from BC, SC and ST categories to express their support for TRS nominee Nomula Bhagat Yadav.

Home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, who is camping in Nagarjunasagar, is seeking votes of minorities promising that the TRS government will increase Muslim reservations to 12 per cent as promised once the Supreme Court lifts the 50 per cent overall cap on reservations.