Nation Politics 05 Apr 2021 Prospects of TRS bri ...
Nation, Politics

Prospects of TRS brighten in Nagarjunasagar after KCR’s Sunday masterstroke

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 6, 2021, 4:26 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2021, 4:26 am IST
A Government Order on extending free power to saloons, dhobi ghats and laundries with effect from April 1 was issued on Sunday
Buoyed by the sops, representatives of various caste organisations are taking up hectic campaigning in Nagarjunasagar covering all villages and urging their community members to vote in favour of TRS as a thanksgiving gesture. (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)
 Buoyed by the sops, representatives of various caste organisations are taking up hectic campaigning in Nagarjunasagar covering all villages and urging their community members to vote in favour of TRS as a thanksgiving gesture. (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)

HYDERABAD: The re-launch of the sheep distribution scheme, ordering of free power supply to saloons, laundries and dhobi ghats and urging the Supreme Court to lift the 50 per cent cap on reservations is helping the TRS garner the support of various caste and minority organisations in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-election scheduled for April 17.

Caste and minority organisations have been passing unanimous resolutions extending support to the TRS.

 

The resumption of the sheep distribution scheme was announced in the Budget and it will benefit the Yadava community, which comprises a majority in the Nagarjunasagar constituency.

A Government Order (GO) on extending free power to saloons, dhobi ghats and laundries with effect from April 1 was issued on Sunday. This will benefit Rajaka and Nayi Brahmin communities.

The state government filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court urging it to remove the 50 per cap on reservations in education and employment is being welcomed by BC, SC, ST and minorities associations.

 

Buoyed by the sops, representatives of various caste organisations are taking up hectic campaigning in Nagarjunasagar covering all villages and urging their community members to vote in favour of TRS as a thanksgiving gesture.

Representatives of 93 BC caste organisations are campaigning for the TRS at present. The BC Welfare Association has decided to hold a conclave, ‘Bahujan Sammelan’ on April 10 of people from BC, SC and ST categories to express their support for TRS nominee Nomula Bhagat Yadav.

Home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, who is camping in Nagarjunasagar, is seeking votes of minorities promising that the TRS government will increase Muslim reservations to 12 per cent as promised once the Supreme Court lifts the 50 per cent overall cap on reservations.

 

...
Tags: kcr announces free power supply to saloons, laundries and dhobi ghats, sheep distribution scheme in telangana, nagarjunasagar assembly by-election, kcr freebies for nagarjunasagar assembly by-election, bc voters, trs attracts minorities
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A paramilitary personnel stands guard as people wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the state legislative elections, at South Twenty Four Parganas district, about 70 km from Kolkata on April 6, 2021. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended

Elderly people wait for their turn to receive the dose of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government high school in Hyderabad on April 5, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Telangana reports 1498 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Rakesh Singh Manhas went missing in April 3 Maoist ambush on security forces. — By arrangement

Maoists claim CRPF jawan's capture, family seeks release

The minister (extreme right) said that opposition parties, including Telugu Desam and Jana Sena, should question the Union Government about the exorbitant hike in petrol and diesel charges. — Twitter

Question BJP about AP issues, Pawan told



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

French Portal: 1Million Euros gifted to middleman for Dassault

The report said as AFA inspectors combed through Dassault accounts in 2017, they raised an eyebrow when they came across an item expenditure costing 508,925 euros entered under the heading gifts to clients. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)

UPA is paralysed and non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head it: Shiv Sena

I don't think any regional party in the country has objection to Sharad Pawar heading the UPA, said Sanjay Raut. (PTI file photo)

A booth with 90 voters in Assam polled 171 votes, officials fired

The Election Commission has found that 171 votes were cast at a booth where only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in Halflong Assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham