No frenzy, no money, in AP parishad elections without TD in contest

Elections are also being held for 117 MPTC seats in 26 mandals across the district, with a total of 427 candidates in the fray. (Photo: PTI)

Kadapa: With the Telugu Desam Party abruptly announcing a boycott of the Parishad elections, the political heat for the polls has abated in the district.

Elections for 24 of the 50 mandals in the district have been unanimous. Voting will be held only for the remaining 26 mandals. Out of the 50 ZPTC seats, 38 are unanimously elected, while only 12 ZPTCs are contested.

District collector Chevuru Harikiran and Zilla Parishad CEO Srinivasareddy held meetings with election officials and staff and made several suggestions. A total of 3,170 staff were recruited for the holding of elections. Some 637 polling booths were set up. As many as 4,71,379 voters are eligible to vote.

As unanimous elections were held last year in 38 of the 50 ZPTC seats in the district, polling will be held only the remaining ZPTC seats. Some 49 candidates are in the fray.

As for the 554 MPTC seats, 432 seats were unanimously elected. Elections for the remaining 122 seats are to be held. Due to court disputes, death of candidates, non-filing of nominations, polls to Kondapuram Mandal Sugamanchipalle MPTC seats, as also to the Obannapalle, Sundupalle Mandal Sontamvaripalle and Proddatur Mandal Nanganur MPTC seats will not be held.

Elections are being held for the remaining 117 seats. Some 378 candidates are in the fray. With the Telugu Desam Party boycotting the elections, there is less of poll frenzy. In many places, villagers are upset as none of the candidates was in a mood to disburse money during the election in view of the exit of the TD from the scene.

Parishad Elections in Kadapa