Mahmood Ali appeals to Muslims for TRS win in Nagarjunasagar constituency

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 5, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
He said minorities in Telangana have achieved the kind of progress under TRS government that cannot be matched by any other state in India
Mahmood Ali said services rendered by the Chandrashekar Rao government during the last seven years cannot be forgotten. — PTI file photo
 Mahmood Ali said services rendered by the Chandrashekar Rao government during the last seven years cannot be forgotten. — PTI file photo

HYDERABAD: Home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Monday assured that the TRS government will resolve all problems of the Muslim community within the state.

Addressing a series of meetings in Yacharam and Kashiwarigudem villages in Anumula mandal of the Nagarjunasagar constituency, the home minister stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has all along supported Muslim minorities. Only the Congress treated the minorities as its vote bank.

 

Mahmood Ali said services rendered by the Chandrashekar Rao government during the last seven years cannot be forgotten. These include the Shadi Mubarak scheme, the minority residential schools for Muslims and overseas scholarships programme, among others. He pointed out that many Muslim students studying abroad have got the best of opportunities in their chosen field, thanks to the Chief Minister.

The home minister maintained that Congress candidate and former minister K. Jana Reddy, who has represented Nagarjunasagar constituency for over 25 years, ultimately failed to do much for Muslims. He claimed that minorities in Telangana have achieved the kind of progress under TRS government that cannot be matched by any other state in India.

 

Mahmood Ali maintained that TRS must succeed in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll. He pointed out that late MLA Nomula Narsimaiah had done a lot for the constituency and the latter’s son Nomula Bhagat, whom the TRS has fielded, will continue developing the constituency represented by his father.

Tags: mahmood ali campaign nagarjunasgar bypoll, mahmood ali praises kcr, kcr worked for muslims mahmood ali, shadi mubarak, jana reddy, nomula narsimhaiah, nagarjunasagar bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
