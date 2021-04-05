Mahmood Ali appeals to Muslims for TRS win in Nagarjunasagar constituency

Mahmood Ali said services rendered by the Chandrashekar Rao government during the last seven years cannot be forgotten. — PTI file photo

HYDERABAD: Home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Monday assured that the TRS government will resolve all problems of the Muslim community within the state.

Addressing a series of meetings in Yacharam and Kashiwarigudem villages in Anumula mandal of the Nagarjunasagar constituency, the home minister stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has all along supported Muslim minorities. Only the Congress treated the minorities as its vote bank.

Mahmood Ali said services rendered by the Chandrashekar Rao government during the last seven years cannot be forgotten. These include the Shadi Mubarak scheme, the minority residential schools for Muslims and overseas scholarships programme, among others. He pointed out that many Muslim students studying abroad have got the best of opportunities in their chosen field, thanks to the Chief Minister.

The home minister maintained that Congress candidate and former minister K. Jana Reddy, who has represented Nagarjunasagar constituency for over 25 years, ultimately failed to do much for Muslims. He claimed that minorities in Telangana have achieved the kind of progress under TRS government that cannot be matched by any other state in India.

Mahmood Ali maintained that TRS must succeed in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll. He pointed out that late MLA Nomula Narsimaiah had done a lot for the constituency and the latter’s son Nomula Bhagat, whom the TRS has fielded, will continue developing the constituency represented by his father.