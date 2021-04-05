Nation Politics 05 Apr 2021 KCR neglecting BC in ...
Nation, Politics

KCR neglecting BC interests, says Telangana BJP chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 5, 2021, 8:46 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2021, 8:52 am IST
Sanjay asked the CM if there was any backward community leader who can get the post of the CM or party president under the TRS dispensation
Several MLAs and ministers are involved in the drugs racket, Bandi alleged and asked why the Chief Minister was not taking action against such leaders. — DC file photo
 Several MLAs and ministers are involved in the drugs racket, Bandi alleged and asked why the Chief Minister was not taking action against such leaders. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the Congress and the TRS over the implementation of the four per cent reservation for Muslims under the Backward Classes category and alleged that these parties did injustice to the larger BC community.

Kumar said here on Sunday that the TRS government was neglecting BC welfare. He criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his recent rejection of a plea for a meeting with BC leaders to discuss the community’s problems.

 

Sanjay was speaking at a meeting of the BJP OBC Morcha executive committee in the presence of BJP National OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman and other key leaders.

Sanjay asked the CM if there was any backward community leader who can get the post of the Chief Minister or party president under the TRS dispensation. By contrast, BC leaders can get the president’s post in the BJP, he said.

He accused the ministers of praising the Chief Minister simply for their survival, and said they did not care for the Backward Communities’ interests.

 

The Karimnagar MP alleged that Chandrashekar Rao had promised `100 crore for each BC community’s development. Till today, no fund was released for the welfare of BCs in the state, he said.

He said that the Congress implemented four per cent reservation for Muslims under BC quota for their political survival. But, the TRS, which is saying it fought for Telangana, is also indulging in the same politics rather that developing the BC communities. He said the CM’s announcement of 12 per cent reservation for Muslims is unfair and an injustice to BCs who formed a large community in the state.

 

Sanjay reacted sarcastically to the drugs case in which five legislators were reported to have travelled to Bengaluru to take part in a rave party. Several MLAs and ministers are involved in the drugs racket, he alleged and asked why the Chief Minister was not taking action against such leaders. He said the CM knew of the drugs racket but was maintaining silence on the issue. The government should suspend the MLAs involved in the racket, he said.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, telanganaq bjp chief, muslim reservation telangana, bc reservation, kcr, obc morcha executive committee meeting, bc leader chief minister post, ministers praising kcr for survival, telangana ministers mlas in drugs racket, kcr action against minister involved in drugs racket
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Those living in GHMC limits and whose Aadhaar seeding was not completed would also receive water bills for January, February and March and the amount would be adjusted or reverted based on their respective arrears. — Representational image

Free drinking water for GHMC area residents only

The price of palm oil fruit per tonne went up from Rs 10,809 to Rs 12,031 per tonne in March last year. — Representational image

Farmers turn to palm tree cultivation as returns are high

The temple authorities said the number of devotees visiting the temple has increased and proportionately the positive cases were also going up. (DC file photo)

Simhachalam temple closes sanctum sanctorum due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses media representatives, at Sualkuchi in Kamrup, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (PTI)

Amit Shah asks forces to launch operation against Maoists



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

Clashes and drama at Nandigram; Mamata stranded at booth, dials Guv for rescue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at a polling station during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Boyal in Nandigram. (Photo: PTI)

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

Didi claims 'attack' on her in Nandigram, admitted to hospital with injuries

Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. (Photo:PTI)

No Indian is outsider in Bengal, BJP CM will be son of soil: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Bankura on March 21, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham