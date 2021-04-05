KCR neglecting BC interests, says Telangana BJP chief

Several MLAs and ministers are involved in the drugs racket, Bandi alleged and asked why the Chief Minister was not taking action against such leaders. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the Congress and the TRS over the implementation of the four per cent reservation for Muslims under the Backward Classes category and alleged that these parties did injustice to the larger BC community.

Kumar said here on Sunday that the TRS government was neglecting BC welfare. He criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his recent rejection of a plea for a meeting with BC leaders to discuss the community’s problems.

Sanjay was speaking at a meeting of the BJP OBC Morcha executive committee in the presence of BJP National OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman and other key leaders.

Sanjay asked the CM if there was any backward community leader who can get the post of the Chief Minister or party president under the TRS dispensation. By contrast, BC leaders can get the president’s post in the BJP, he said.

He accused the ministers of praising the Chief Minister simply for their survival, and said they did not care for the Backward Communities’ interests.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that Chandrashekar Rao had promised `100 crore for each BC community’s development. Till today, no fund was released for the welfare of BCs in the state, he said.

He said that the Congress implemented four per cent reservation for Muslims under BC quota for their political survival. But, the TRS, which is saying it fought for Telangana, is also indulging in the same politics rather that developing the BC communities. He said the CM’s announcement of 12 per cent reservation for Muslims is unfair and an injustice to BCs who formed a large community in the state.

Sanjay reacted sarcastically to the drugs case in which five legislators were reported to have travelled to Bengaluru to take part in a rave party. Several MLAs and ministers are involved in the drugs racket, he alleged and asked why the Chief Minister was not taking action against such leaders. He said the CM knew of the drugs racket but was maintaining silence on the issue. The government should suspend the MLAs involved in the racket, he said.