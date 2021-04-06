Nation Politics 05 Apr 2021 KCR plans realignmen ...
KCR plans realignment of Hyderabad Regional Ring Road project route plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 6, 2021, 4:11 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2021, 6:34 am IST
The 340-km project is touted to be a game-changer for Telangana, especially Hyderabad and its surrounding districts
The CM is keen on completing the RRR project within three years. To speed up the works, the CM had sanctioned Rs 750 crore to the project in the Budget 2021-22. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project is all set to be realigned in tandem with the development activities that took place along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) over the past four years.

According to official sources, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will review the RRR realignment within a week with senior officials of the roads and buildings (R&B) section of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department. A final decision on changes to be made to the old alignment is expected to be taken in the meeting.

 

The state government had submitted a preliminary RRR alignment to the Centre in 2017. However, several development programmes were taken up along the ORR in the past four years which have now turned out to be an obstruction for taking up RRR project as per the old alignment.

The CM is keen on completing the RRR project within three years. To speed up the works, the CM had sanctioned Rs 750 crore to the project in the Budget 2021-22. The amount will be utilised for land acquisition.

The government has taken up the development of logistic parks, the Hyderabad Pharma City project etc along the ORR over the past four years. It was noticed that the old alignment of the RRR clashed with these projects.
Besides, it was also noticed that the Ring Road project being taken up in Gajwel, represented by the CM, runs parallel to the old alignment of the RRR.

 

To address all such issues, the CM has decided to convene a high-level meeting within a week and take a decision on realignment.

Notably, the Centre had given in-principle approval to the RRR project on February 22 and assured the state to complete the RRR project in three years, provided land acquisition work is completed by the state government faster.

The project comprises two parts —a Rs 9,500-crore northern part and a Rs 6,480-crore southern portion. The Centre granted in-principle approval for the northern part while it promised to consider approval for the southern part later. The 340-km project is touted to be a game-changer for Telangana, especially Hyderabad and its surrounding districts.

 

