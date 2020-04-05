Nation Politics 05 Apr 2020 Uddhav Thackeray is ...
Nation, Politics

Uddhav Thackeray is a revelation: Omar Abdullah

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2020, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2020, 1:22 pm IST
Maharashtra has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths so far and 661 cases of the virus
Uddhav Thackeray (PTI photo)
 Uddhav Thackeray (PTI photo)

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Sunday showered praise on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, apparently for the way the latter is handling the COVID-19 situation in his state.

"UddhavThackeray has been a revelation," Omar tweeted.

 

The Maharashtra chief minister, the first Thackeray to rule the state, has been lauded on various social media platforms for the way he is handling the COVID-19 situation despite the state having high number of positive cases.

Maharashtra has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths so far and 661 cases of the virus.

...
Tags: chief minister uddhav thackeray, omar abdullah, coronavirus in maharashtra
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Related Stories

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climb to 661 with 26 new patients

Latest From Nation

File photo

India lashes out at Imran Khan

A man arranges earthen lamps at his shop during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Kozhikode, Kerala. PTI Photo

PM's light show on Sunday: How to avoid a grid collapse

AP Photo

Jharkhand reports third Covid19 case

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Is mass switching off of lights advisable?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India lashes out at Imran Khan

File photo

Sonia writes to PM Modi on corona, seeks risk allowance for healthcare workers

A doctor checks temperature of passengers at a bus stand as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, before they leave for their destinations, in Jammu. PTI photo

Amid Corona lockdown, Congress Working Committee meets through video-conferencing

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)

Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham