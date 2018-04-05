search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

PIL against privilege granted to sadhus in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 5, 2018, 2:31 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 2:41 am IST
The petitioner, Ram Bahadur Verma, said the government’s order flouted the law and pleaded the court to annul it.
The petitioner, Ram Bahadur Verma, said the government’s order flouted the law and pleaded the court to annul it.
 The petitioner, Ram Bahadur Verma, said the government’s order flouted the law and pleaded the court to annul it.

Bhopal: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Indore circuit bench of MP high court on Wednesday  challenging the state government’s decision to accord minister of state status to five ‘sadhus’.

The petitioner, Ram Bahadur Verma, said the government’s order flouted the law and pleaded the court to annul it.

 

Meanwhile, one of the sadhus Computer Baba defended the state government saying that, there was nothing wrong in the move.

“What is wrong in giving sadhus status of a minister when we are working for the cause of the people,” he said.

Bhayyu Maharaj, the other beneficiary of government generosity, also saw nothing wrong in it, saying, “I will accept the offer but I will not accept the perks entitled for a minister.”

The decision sparked a controversy as it came in the wake of a threat by Computer Baba and Pt. Yogendra Mahant to launch a 45-day campaign across the state on April 1 to expose corruption in planting six crore trees along the banks of Narmada as claimed to have been carried out during last year's Narmada Seva Yatra" by chief minister S.S. Chouhan.

Tags: public interest litigation, computer baba
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Contest for ideas to 'convert' gay students in Malaysia sparks outrage

Homosexuality is taboo in Malaysia and the country retains its colonial-era criminal ban on sodomy, with punishments of up to 20 years in prison, caning or a fine (Photo: AFP)
 

This teenager's response to a woman fat shaming her at a bakery is epic

Her post about the incident is getting a lot of love on social media as it has thousands of likes (Photo: Facebook)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu leads confident India in glitzy opening ceremony

India's flag-bearer PV Sindhu leads a confident and strong Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)
 

Hands-on: Nokia 6 (2018), 7 Plus, 8 Sirocco: Price, specifications and more

The major change that Nokia’s 2018 lineup embraces is the adoption of Android One ROMs, thus ensuring faster updates with a limited amount of bloatware.
 

Video: Man repeatedly hits dog in the head as his friends laugh along

The man is sitting in a car with the dog standing between his legs with his friends filming him (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dalit trip up: Amit Shah Mysuru gambit comes a cropper

BJP president Amit Shah with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer at Mysuru Palace on Friday. (Photo:KPN)

State of play: One Yogi down, but Siddaramaiah still has BJP to beat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

UP RS polls: Sulking ally may act spoilsport in BJP 9th nominee’s win

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these. (Photo: File/ANI)

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham