PIL against privilege granted to sadhus in Madhya Pradesh

The petitioner, Ram Bahadur Verma, said the government’s order flouted the law and pleaded the court to annul it.

Bhopal: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Indore circuit bench of MP high court on Wednesday challenging the state government’s decision to accord minister of state status to five ‘sadhus’.

The petitioner, Ram Bahadur Verma, said the government’s order flouted the law and pleaded the court to annul it.

Meanwhile, one of the sadhus Computer Baba defended the state government saying that, there was nothing wrong in the move.

“What is wrong in giving sadhus status of a minister when we are working for the cause of the people,” he said.

Bhayyu Maharaj, the other beneficiary of government generosity, also saw nothing wrong in it, saying, “I will accept the offer but I will not accept the perks entitled for a minister.”

The decision sparked a controversy as it came in the wake of a threat by Computer Baba and Pt. Yogendra Mahant to launch a 45-day campaign across the state on April 1 to expose corruption in planting six crore trees along the banks of Narmada as claimed to have been carried out during last year's Narmada Seva Yatra" by chief minister S.S. Chouhan.