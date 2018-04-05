search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Parliament logjam: BJP, NDA MPs to forego 23-day salary, blame Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 5, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Mr Kumar blamed the Cong for the logjam in both the Houses, saying that it had engaged in “anti-democratic” politics.
The ongoing Budget Session is due to end April 6.
 The ongoing Budget Session is due to end April 6.

New Delhi: Squarely blaming the Congress, the main Opposition party, for disrupting parliamentary proceedings for three weeks, due to which several important laws could not be passed, MPs of the BJP and all parties in the NDA fold have decided to forego their salaries and allowances for 23 days of Parliament as a mark of protest against the disruptive tactics of the Opposition parties.

Parliamentary affairs and chemical and fertilisers minister Ananth Kumar said at a hurriedly-called press conference late on Wednesday evening, soon after the Union Cabinet meeting, that owing to the non-functioning of the Parliament due to continuous disruptions by the Congress, BJP and NDA MPs had decided to forego their salaries and allowances for 23 days (equivalent to the time lost to disruptions).

 

“This money (allowances and salaries) is given to (MPs) to serve the people, and if we are not able to do so, we have no right to take the people’s money,” he said.

Mr Kumar blamed the Congress for the logjam in both the Houses, saying that it had engaged in “anti-democratic” politics. The party stopped important Bills from being passed, that led to a “criminal wastage” of taxpayers’ money, the parliamentary affairs minister said.

MPs of the NDA, which includes the BJP, would give up their salaries for the disrupted period of the session, he said. The ongoing Budget Session is due to end April 6.

The second leg of the session, that began on March 5, has seen a continuous washout of proceedings in both Houses due to vociferous protests by the Opposition and even erstwhile NDA ally Telugu Desam over a host of issues, like the Punjab National Bank scam, special status for Andhra Pradesh and formation of the Cauvery water board.

The Congress, TD, Left and several other parties have also sent notices to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for no-confidence motions against the government.

Tags: opposition parties, ananth kumar, union cabinet, budget session, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Opposition blames treasury benches for House disruptions


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Contest for ideas to 'convert' gay students in Malaysia sparks outrage

Homosexuality is taboo in Malaysia and the country retains its colonial-era criminal ban on sodomy, with punishments of up to 20 years in prison, caning or a fine (Photo: AFP)
 

This teenager's response to a woman fat shaming her at a bakery is epic

Her post about the incident is getting a lot of love on social media as it has thousands of likes (Photo: Facebook)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu leads confident India in glitzy opening ceremony

India's flag-bearer PV Sindhu leads a confident and strong Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)
 

Hands-on: Nokia 6 (2018), 7 Plus, 8 Sirocco: Price, specifications and more

The major change that Nokia’s 2018 lineup embraces is the adoption of Android One ROMs, thus ensuring faster updates with a limited amount of bloatware.
 

Video: Man repeatedly hits dog in the head as his friends laugh along

The man is sitting in a car with the dog standing between his legs with his friends filming him (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dalit trip up: Amit Shah Mysuru gambit comes a cropper

BJP president Amit Shah with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer at Mysuru Palace on Friday. (Photo:KPN)

State of play: One Yogi down, but Siddaramaiah still has BJP to beat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

UP RS polls: Sulking ally may act spoilsport in BJP 9th nominee’s win

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these. (Photo: File/ANI)

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham