search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Lies and only lies: Amit Shah accuses Rahul of inciting hatred over SC/ST Act

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 4:39 pm IST
He shared a clip on Twitter saying, "Lies and only Lies! See how Rahul Gandhi fictitiously revokes SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society." 
A recent ruling by the Supreme Court on the Act, which, several Dalit groups say, has diluted the law, had triggered protests. (Photo: File/PTI)
 A recent ruling by the Supreme Court on the Act, which, several Dalit groups say, has diluted the law, had triggered protests. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi of "inciting hatred" in society with his "lie" that the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been revoked. 

Shah, who is on a tour of Odisha, tagged on Twitter a short video of Rahul's speech in which he is heard telling people in a rally that "atrocities against Dalits and tribals are rising and the SC/ST Act is revoked. Narendra Modi ji does not say a word." 

 

Hitting back, Shah said, "Lies and only Lies! See how Rahul Gandhi fictitiously revokes the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society." 

A recent ruling by the Supreme Court on the Act, which, several Dalit groups say, has diluted the law, had triggered protests with the opposition parties accusing the government of not doing enough. 

The government has moved the apex court seeking a review of its March 20 judgement on the Act, while the BJP has charged the opposition with playing politics over the sensitive issue. At least 11 persons were killed in the violent protests during 'Bharat Bandh' called by Dalit groups on Monday against the court's ruling. 

With the Dalit vote swings holding key to the BJP's electoral prospects in the coming polls, especially in the Lok Sabha elections next year, the ruling party has renewed its bid to reach out to the community, underlining its commitment to constitutional and statutory benefits accorded to them. 

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, : rahul gandhi, sc/st act, bharat bandh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp privacy alert: A fake malicious app can gain access to your personal data

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular apps with over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, is bound to have replicated.
 

Drunken tourist has arm ripped off, head torn, after jumping into pool of crocodiles

He was dragged clear by another tourist and a worker at the crocodile cage-diving attraction at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cows in Malaysia may get Quranic recitals to improve quality of beef

More than 60 percent of multi-ethnic Malaysia's 32 million inhabitants are Muslim but a traditionally tolerant brand of Islam has been eroded in recent years (Photo: AFP)
 

Facebook releases bulk app removal tool for privacy help

The feature rolled out on mobile and desktop, and Facebook has also offered the option to delete any posts those apps might have made on to one's profile.
 

6-year-old boy has broken his bones more than 500 times

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus will ‘un-notch’ the OP6 for angry fans

The blacked-out area will display the notification icons and the time. (OnePlus 6 as teased by OnePlus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP will be able to fill political vacuum in Tamil Nadu: K T Raghavan

K.T. Raghavan

Chennai: Farmers’ plight has become very pathetic

Nallasami also flayed the agitation by farmer leader P. Ayyakannu, who led Tamil Nadu farmers protest in New Delhi and said farmers should not stoop down to a low level but maintain their dignity.

Protests keep Tamil Nadu on edge for fifth consecutive day

Earlier in the day, DMK leader M.K. Stalin announced he would launch a Cauvery rights retrieval yatra from Tiruchy to Chennai.

Oppn calls for bandh: Buses will run, says govt

Bandh on Thursday to condemn the failure of Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as per the Supreme Court's direction.

Tamil Nadu: Release Cauvery water daily, says C Nallasami

DMK cadres protest near Koyambedu metro rail station demanding Cauvery Management Board, on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham