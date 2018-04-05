search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Blatant lies in Shah’s letter on funds to AP: N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 5, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Mr Naidu said that in the last four years not a single assurance was implemented fully by the central government.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu holds talks with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. The AP Chief Minister understood to have discussed state issues with the AAP chief and sought his support.
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu holds talks with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. The AP Chief Minister understood to have discussed state issues with the AAP chief and sought his support.

Hyderabad: In a strongly worded reply to BJP national president Amit Shah’s letter to him, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu has exposed the “blatant lies” in it.  

In his reply, Mr Naidu said that in the last four years not a single assurance was implemented fully by the central government. “BJP has not shown any special favour to AP, and the funds were released as per 14th Finance Commission’s recommendations,” Mr Naidu wrote. 

 

He accused the BJP of being partial to states the party ruled. The central go-vernment funded the Delhi-Mumbai corridor whereas Andhra Pradesh has been asked to borrow funds from the ADB for the Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor. 

Mr Naidu wrote that the present weak finances of the state are due to unscien-tific and arbitrary division of the state for which the BJP is equally responsible. 

He replied to every point made in Mr Shah’s letter. He debunked Mr Shah’s cla-im that massive resource allocations were made to AP over the last four years, and that already most of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act are poised for fulfilment. 

Mr Naidu said none of the 31 assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act or the Prime Minister's assurances have been fully implemented. Of the 31 assurances, 20 have been implemented partly and all are only in initial stages.  

Regarding resources, Mr Naidu said 42 per cent devolution of finances to the state is based on the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission and no special favour in allocating funds has been done to AP beyond the recommendations. 

Regarding establishment of educational institutions, Mr Shah in his letter had said that the central government had established these institutions and made them functional in three years, much before the targeted year 2022, and questioned if this was not being sensitive to the needs of AP? 

asf

To this, Mr Naidu said that Rs 576 crore out of Rs 11,673 crore, or only 4.03 per cent of funds required to establish 11 educational institutions, were released in 2014-18. 

Regarding infrastructure projects, out of eight only three projects have been partially implemented. In the case of the Vijayawada and Vizag metro rail project, Mr Naidu wrote that it was not proper to return the Detail Project Reports (DPRs) for examination under the new metro policy as the two metros in AP are governed by the AP Reorganisation Act. 

Coming to the special category status issue, Mr Naidu wrote that a number of representations were made to the central government. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley had said that based on the 14th Finance Commission recommendations, special category status could not be given to AP, but former chairman and members of the 14th Finance Commission had stated that they did not make any such recommendation, Mr Naidu wrote.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, finance commission, ap reorganisation act, amit shah
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

N Chandrababu Naidu ‘exposes’ BJP’s AP agenda
BJP wants to have pact with YSRC to control me: Chandrababu Naidu


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Contest for ideas to 'convert' gay students in Malaysia sparks outrage

Homosexuality is taboo in Malaysia and the country retains its colonial-era criminal ban on sodomy, with punishments of up to 20 years in prison, caning or a fine (Photo: AFP)
 

This teenager's response to a woman fat shaming her at a bakery is epic

Her post about the incident is getting a lot of love on social media as it has thousands of likes (Photo: Facebook)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu leads confident India in glitzy opening ceremony

India's flag-bearer PV Sindhu leads a confident and strong Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)
 

Hands-on: Nokia 6 (2018), 7 Plus, 8 Sirocco: Price, specifications and more

The major change that Nokia’s 2018 lineup embraces is the adoption of Android One ROMs, thus ensuring faster updates with a limited amount of bloatware.
 

Video: Man repeatedly hits dog in the head as his friends laugh along

The man is sitting in a car with the dog standing between his legs with his friends filming him (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dalit trip up: Amit Shah Mysuru gambit comes a cropper

BJP president Amit Shah with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer at Mysuru Palace on Friday. (Photo:KPN)

State of play: One Yogi down, but Siddaramaiah still has BJP to beat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

UP RS polls: Sulking ally may act spoilsport in BJP 9th nominee’s win

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these. (Photo: File/ANI)

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham