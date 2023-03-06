YSRC leaders intensify campaign for MLC polls

Deputy chief minister Budi Mutyala Naidu addressed meetings in Taruva, Marepalli, Peddanandipalli, Chinnanandipalli and Nagayyapeta villages on Sunday and sought support to Sudhakar. (File Photo: Facebook)

Visakhapatnam: Top YSRC leaders led by regional party coordinator YV Subba Reddy have intensified the campaign for the MLC elections scheduled for March 13.

The party has nominated Brahmin Corporation chairman Seetharaju Sudhakar as a candidate for the polls.

Subba Reddy addressed a series of meetings organised by Velama, Yadav and other communities. Local Yadav community leader and MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav organised a meeting of graduates belonging to Yadavas in East constituency, which was addressed by Subba Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Yadav and other Yadava leaders. They all promised the party that they would support Sudhakar.

Deputy chief minister Budi Mutyala Naidu addressed meetings inTaruva, Marepalli, Peddanandipalli, Chinnanandipalli and Nagayyapeta villages on Sunday and sought support to Sudhakar.

“All the graduates are behind Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare schemes he launched for the poor. I am sure Sudhakar will win with a huge majority,’’ Mutyala Naidu said. Local leaders, MPTCs and ZTPCs were present in the meeting.

Subba Reddy also addressed a lawyers’ meeting in Visakhapatnam and urged them to support Sudhakar by giving their first preferential vote. He said the Global Investors Summit that concluded on Saturday brought huge investments to the state that would help create more jobs for lakhs of unemployed youths and others in the region.