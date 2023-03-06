  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 05 Mar 2023 YSRC leaders intensi ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC leaders intensify campaign for MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 6, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Deputy chief minister Budi Mutyala Naidu addressed meetings in Taruva, Marepalli, Peddanandipalli, Chinnanandipalli and Nagayyapeta villages on Sunday and sought support to Sudhakar. (File Photo: Facebook)
 Deputy chief minister Budi Mutyala Naidu addressed meetings in Taruva, Marepalli, Peddanandipalli, Chinnanandipalli and Nagayyapeta villages on Sunday and sought support to Sudhakar. (File Photo: Facebook)

Visakhapatnam: Top YSRC leaders led by regional party coordinator YV Subba Reddy have intensified the campaign for the MLC elections scheduled for March 13.

The party has nominated Brahmin Corporation chairman Seetharaju Sudhakar as a candidate for the polls.

Subba Reddy addressed a series of meetings organised by Velama, Yadav and other communities. Local Yadav community leader and MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav organised a meeting of graduates belonging to Yadavas in East constituency, which was addressed by Subba Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Yadav and other Yadava leaders. They all promised the party that they would support Sudhakar.

Deputy chief minister Budi Mutyala Naidu addressed meetings inTaruva, Marepalli, Peddanandipalli, Chinnanandipalli and Nagayyapeta villages on Sunday and sought support to Sudhakar.

“All the graduates are behind Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare schemes he launched for the poor. I am sure Sudhakar will win with a huge majority,’’ Mutyala Naidu said. Local leaders, MPTCs and ZTPCs were present in the meeting.

Subba Reddy also addressed a lawyers’ meeting in Visakhapatnam and urged them to support Sudhakar by giving their first preferential vote. He said the Global Investors Summit that concluded on Saturday brought huge investments to the state that would help create more jobs for lakhs of unemployed youths and others in the region.

...
Tags: ysrc leaders, yv subba reddy, subba reddy, deputy chief minister budi mutyala naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Traffic from VV statue towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace rotary would be diverted towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan. (DC File Photo)

Traffic diversions for SHE teams run

Doctors of the Endodontics team performing root-canal treatment during the Endo-Marathon organised at Army College of Dental Sciences. (Photo by arrangement)

National Cons-Endo Day: Army college organises endo-marathon

Cyberabad police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement. (Photo by arrangement)

Petbasheerabad honour killing: Victim’s brother-in-law arrested for gruesome murder

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo: DC)

JNJMACHS thanks CM for house sites to journalists



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi asks BJP to keep an ear to ground as opposition seeks 'unity'

During the meeting, the PM said that despite the India Shining blitzkrieg in 2004, the BJP-led NDA had failed to retain power because the voters found a disconnect between the campaign and reality. (File Photo: PTI)

Jagan dares Naidu to convince people

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)

Northeast helps BJP celebrate Holi early

A BJP supporter with others during celebrations after the party's performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls, at the BJP HQ in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

AIMIM chief backs quota for backward Muslims, repeal of 'draconian' laws

The party condemned the recent efforts by a few 'self-proclaimed leaders' to 'legitimise Sangh Parivar' and enter into 'talks' with saffron outfits. These have no legal validity. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->