RSS route march goes off peacefully in Bhainsa

RSS members hoisted the Sangh flag before commencing the march from Saraswati Shishumandir in Phule Nagar. (Photo: Twitter)

ADILABAD: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Nagara Sharirak Pradarnostav march went off peacefully in the communally-sensitive Bhainsa town, after the High Court had imposed several riders to allow the rally, following the police denying permission for the same.

RSS members hoisted the Sangh flag before commencing the march from Saraswati Shishumandir in Phule Nagar. The rally passed through 12 colonies, following which a meeting was conducted at Subhadranilayam.

After the Bhainsa Police denied permission for the rally on February 19 over law-and-order concerns, the RSS went to the High Court, which accorded permission but limited the number of participants to 500 and disallowed those with criminal antecedents from taking part in it.

As many as 250 police personnel were deployed during the march, with Bhainsa ASP overseeing the situation from a command control centre.