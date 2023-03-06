  
Nation, Politics

Congress will complete Suramma project in 18 months: Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 6, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)
 Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

WARANGAL: Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has not been fulfilling any of his poll promises and deceived Vemulawada Rajanna after promising that he would develop the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, alleged the TPCC president Revanth Reddy here on Sunday.

Continuing with his Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra, Reddy visited the temple town of Vemulawada and offered special prayers there. He participated in the tying the ox (Kode Mokku) ritual the famous temple in Rajanna Sircilla district.

He said Union minister Kishan Reddy should also take the initiative and sanction funds from the central government to develop the temple. “If the Congress comes to power, the temple will be developed as per the aspirations of the devotees,” he said.

The Congress leader said the government was imposing unnecessary restrictions in the sanctioning of R&R package for the oustees of the Mid Manair Dam Reservoir. “When the government sanctioned a package to the family members of KCR, why is the same not given to the people of the tribal community,” he asked.

He said the Congress would support the oustees of MMD and fight for them until the government did justice to them.

Later, the Congress leader inspected the Kalikota Suramma project and said that during the rule of the Congress government, then chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy had sanctioned the Kaikota Suramma project under the Sri Pada Yellampalli Phase-2 of Stage-1 in 2005 with a fund allotment of `1,750 crore. However, minister Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for the project in 2018, fearing that the TRS would lose the Vemulawada assembly seat, he said.

“By deceiving the people facing an acute shortage of water for both drinking and irrigation purposes, the TRS grabbed their votes and won the seat. But even after four years, they did not start any work on the project,” Revant Reddy said.

He noted that on a number of occasions, the Congress party under the leadership of Adi Srinivas staged dharnas, held road blocks and took up padayatras to press for implementation of the project, but the state government was “east bothered about the problems of the farmers of this region.”

Revant Reddy said the Vemulawada BRS party MLA was least bothered about the problems of the farmers of the region. “Like a tourist, he comes to his constituency from Germany and then fly back to Germany. “Arguing cases in courts, he is technically continuing as an MLA, but the people never treated him as their legislator,” he added.

The Congress leader also alleged that chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao was showing discrimination against the farmers of the region. “The lives of the farmers will change if they change this CM.”

He promised that the Congress party, once it forms government in TS, would complete the Kalikota Suramma project within 18 months.

...
Tags: ‘haath se haath se jodo’ yatra, a. revanth reddy, rajanna sircilla
Location: India, Telangana


