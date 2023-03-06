Congress slams Centre over LPG price hike, BRS over unfulfilled promises

Senior Congress leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, who is the chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee for Telangana, addressed the public on the third day of the Congress Poru Yatra in Laxmanchanda of Vadyal in Nirmal district. (Photo: Twitter)

Adilabad: Senior Congress leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Sunday slammed the Centre over the LPG cylinder price hike, claiming that poor and middle-class families were unable to sustain themselves due to cylinders costing Rs 1,200 each, up from Rs 400 each during the Congress regime.

Maheshwar Reddy, who is the chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee for Telangana, was addressing the public on the third day of the Congress Poru Yatra in Laxmanchanda of Vadyal in Nirmal district.

The Congress leader also attacked the state government, claiming that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao failed to fulfil all promises made before the last election. He said that the state government failed to waive crop loans and stopped input subsidies for agricultural tools and fertilisers, causing hardship to farmers.

Maheshwar Reddy namechecked minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy for allegedly failing to distribute 2BHK houses to the poor and three-acre plots to Dalit families, as promised. Promises to build a hospital in each mandal and a super-speciality hospital in each district were not fulfilled, while Indrakaran Reddy and his henchmen encroached tanks and public areas, in the guise of D-1 pattas, he said.

He called on the public to vote for the Congress in this year’s Assembly elections.

Damodhar Rajanarasimha, a former deputy CM, said the Congress will come to power after the elections, going by the enthusiasm shown by the public.

He alleged that a large number of farmers lost their agricultural lands due to the Dharani portal and added that liquor was flowing during the elections, including those in Huzurabad and Munugode.

Rajanarasimha appealed to the people to elect Maheshwar Reddy in the next elections and vote the Congress to power in the state. He said it was the Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi, which granted statehood to Telangana.