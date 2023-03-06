  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 05 Mar 2023 Congress slams Centr ...
Nation, Politics

Congress slams Centre over LPG price hike, BRS over unfulfilled promises

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Mar 6, 2023, 12:21 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2023, 12:21 am IST
Senior Congress leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, who is the chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee for Telangana, addressed the public on the third day of the Congress Poru Yatra in Laxmanchanda of Vadyal in Nirmal district. (Photo: Twitter)
 Senior Congress leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, who is the chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee for Telangana, addressed the public on the third day of the Congress Poru Yatra in Laxmanchanda of Vadyal in Nirmal district. (Photo: Twitter)

Adilabad: Senior Congress leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Sunday slammed the Centre over the LPG cylinder price hike, claiming that poor and middle-class families were unable to sustain themselves due to cylinders costing Rs 1,200 each, up from Rs 400 each during the Congress regime.

Maheshwar Reddy, who is the chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee for Telangana, was addressing the public on the third day of the Congress Poru Yatra in Laxmanchanda of Vadyal in Nirmal district.

The Congress leader also attacked the state government, claiming that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao failed to fulfil all promises made before the last election. He said that the state government failed to waive crop loans and stopped input subsidies for agricultural tools and fertilisers, causing hardship to farmers.

Maheshwar Reddy namechecked minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy for allegedly failing to distribute 2BHK houses to the poor and three-acre plots to Dalit families, as promised. Promises to build a hospital in each mandal and a super-speciality hospital in each district were not fulfilled, while Indrakaran Reddy and his henchmen encroached tanks and public areas, in the guise of D-1 pattas, he said.

He called on the public to vote for the Congress in this year’s Assembly elections.

Damodhar Rajanarasimha, a former deputy CM, said the Congress will come to power after the elections, going by the enthusiasm shown by the public.

He alleged that a large number of farmers lost their agricultural lands due to the Dharani portal and added that liquor was flowing during the elections, including those in Huzurabad and Munugode.

Rajanarasimha appealed to the people to elect Maheshwar Reddy in the next elections and vote the Congress to power in the state. He said it was the Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi, which granted statehood to Telangana.   

...
Tags: alleti maheshwar reddy, lpg cylinder price hike, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, dalit families
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Traffic from VV statue towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace rotary would be diverted towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan. (DC File Photo)

Traffic diversions for SHE teams run

Doctors of the Endodontics team performing root-canal treatment during the Endo-Marathon organised at Army College of Dental Sciences. (Photo by arrangement)

National Cons-Endo Day: Army college organises endo-marathon

Cyberabad police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement. (Photo by arrangement)

Petbasheerabad honour killing: Victim’s brother-in-law arrested for gruesome murder

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo: DC)

JNJMACHS thanks CM for house sites to journalists



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi asks BJP to keep an ear to ground as opposition seeks 'unity'

During the meeting, the PM said that despite the India Shining blitzkrieg in 2004, the BJP-led NDA had failed to retain power because the voters found a disconnect between the campaign and reality. (File Photo: PTI)

KCR, Oppn leaders condemn Modi for misusing central agencies

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

Jagan dares Naidu to convince people

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary as SC rejects Paneerselvam's plea

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file photo)

Northeast helps BJP celebrate Holi early

A BJP supporter with others during celebrations after the party's performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls, at the BJP HQ in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->