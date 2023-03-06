BJP demands new PRC, revised pay scales from July 1

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Cabinet meeting on March 9 should approve the constitution of the new PRC. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded that the state government immediately constitute a new pay revision commission (PRC) and implement revised pay scales for the employees and teachers effective July 1.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, he said that the Cabinet meeting on March 9 should approve the constitution of the new PRC. “The Chief Minister has the moral responsibility to protect the legitimate rights of the employees in their own state but he is cheating them at every stage,” he alleged.

He pointed out the validity of the first PRC, headed by retired IAS officer C.R. Biswal, would expire on June 30 and a new one has to come into effect on July 1. He alleged that the government had not released four DA installments.

“The first PRC report, which was supposed to be implemented with effect from July 1, 2018, was delayed by 21 months. Arrears have not been paid in several cases,” he said. Sanjay alleged that the government was trying to avoid revision of pay scales by deliberately dodging calls for a new PRC.

“These delaying tactics are not acceptable as they will cause huge injustice to employees. The BJP will launch a massive agitation on this issue,” he said, while regretting that state government employees and teachers were not getting their salaries on the first of every month.

Sanjay said the Cabinet should also discuss implementation of pre-poll promises made by Rao. “Nearly 99 per cent of electoral promises have not been honoured,” he said.

“We demand the cabinet to discuss all these promises and take appropriate decisions. Otherwise, the BJP will take up people’s movements in a big way,” Sanjay said.