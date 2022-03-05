Nation Politics 05 Mar 2022 CM hands over aid to ...
Nation, Politics

CM hands over aid to kin of two Galwan martyrs in Ranchi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 5, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2022, 7:37 am IST
Rao said he would soon visit Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab and Bihar to hand over cheques to the kin of soldiers who died in Galwan
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday extended Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of two soldiers from Jharkhand who fell in action at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, during his visit to the state. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday extended Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of two soldiers from Jharkhand who fell in action at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, during his visit to the state. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday extended Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of two soldiers from Jharkhand who fell in action at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, during his visit to the state. He handed over the cheques along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the latter’s camp office in Ranchi.

Rao said he would soon visit Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab and Bihar to hand over cheques to the kin of soldiers who died in Galwan.

 

The family members of the fallen soldiers thanked Rao for his gesture.
The CM was given a rousing welcome in Jharkhand's capital city. Flexi boards and hoardings were erected at major junctions and along the roads from the Ranchi airport to the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s official residence. Rao paid rich tributes to tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, galwan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

An Indian student Rishabh, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, arrives with his pet dog 'Malibu' at the Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo

India calls for 'local truce', to run 16 evacuation flights today

Farmers sowed rice over an extent of 36 lakh acres, which is higher than the normal area of over 31 lakh acres. (AP file photo)

Paddy procurement emerges bone of political contention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for UP polls, in Varanasi district. (PTI Photo)

Modi gives last push for final phase of UP elections

People fleeing Ukraine gather at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Photo:AP)

Russian troops to help Indians in evacuation from Moscow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR says no front yet after meet with Soren

While speaking to the media along with Soren after their meeting, Rao said no ‘front’ of political parties had been formed so far. (Twitter: @TelanganaCMO)

55% cast votes in sixth phase of UP elections

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh state legislative assembly elections in Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh, India, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo)

Modi gives last push for final phase of UP elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for UP polls, in Varanasi district. (PTI Photo)

Rakesh Tikait, Subramanian Swamy talk farm laws, politics with KCR

KCR who is in Delhi meet farmers leader Rakesh Tikait and Dr Subramanian Swamy. (Twitter)

Sonia Gandhi says it's a government which divides people

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->