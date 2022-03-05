CM hands over aid to kin of two Galwan martyrs in Ranchi

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday extended Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of two soldiers from Jharkhand who fell in action at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, during his visit to the state. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday extended Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of two soldiers from Jharkhand who fell in action at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, during his visit to the state. He handed over the cheques along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the latter’s camp office in Ranchi.

Rao said he would soon visit Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab and Bihar to hand over cheques to the kin of soldiers who died in Galwan.

The family members of the fallen soldiers thanked Rao for his gesture.

The CM was given a rousing welcome in Jharkhand's capital city. Flexi boards and hoardings were erected at major junctions and along the roads from the Ranchi airport to the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s official residence. Rao paid rich tributes to tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.