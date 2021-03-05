Telangana CM for 7-day budget session from March 18

It was decided to hold the budget session after the MLC elections, the results of which will be declared on March 17. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: The budget session of the Telangana Legislature is likely to be held in the third week of this month on the conclusion of the MLC elections.

It is believed that the government plans to cut short the session to six or seven days due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The original plan was to hold the session in the second week of March.

Official sources said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao changed his decision in view of the MLC polls on March 14 as he is occupied with meetings to discuss poll strategies. Moreover, he has deputed all the ministers as election in-charges to work for the victory of the party candidates and they would not be available for the session.

In this backdrop, it was decided to hold the budget session after the MLC elections, the results of which will be declared on March 17. Sources say that Rao is in favour of starting the budget session from the very next day.

Last year, it was decided to have two-week budget session in March. However, it was eventually cut to nine days due to Covid-19.