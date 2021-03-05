Nation Politics 05 Mar 2021 Telangana CM for 7-d ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana CM for 7-day budget session from March 18

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2021, 7:00 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 7:22 am IST
The original plan was to hold the session in the 2nd week of March but KCR changed his decision in view of the MLC polls on March 14
It was decided to hold the budget session after the MLC elections, the results of which will be declared on March 17. — DC file photo
 It was decided to hold the budget session after the MLC elections, the results of which will be declared on March 17. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: The budget session of the Telangana Legislature is likely to be held in the third week of this month on the conclusion of the MLC elections.

It is believed that the government plans to cut short the session to six or seven days due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The original plan was to hold the session in the second week of March.

 

Official sources said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao changed his decision in view of the MLC polls on March 14 as he is occupied with meetings to discuss poll strategies. Moreover, he has deputed all the ministers as election in-charges to work for the victory of the party candidates and they would not be available for the session.

In this backdrop, it was decided to hold the budget session after the MLC elections, the results of which will be declared on March 17. Sources say that Rao is in favour of starting the budget session from the very next day.

 

Last year, it was decided to have two-week budget session in March. However, it was eventually cut to nine days due to Covid-19.

...
Tags: telangana budget session for a week, kcr, mlc elections affect telangana budget session, budget session cut short due to covid pandemic, telangana ministers given poll responsibilities, telangana budget session duration cut down


Latest From Nation

The bench opined that the town planning officers at all levels were in connivance with builders of illegal constructions, and hence they were ignoring violations.

Telangana HC blames field staff for illegal buildings in city

Venkata Reddy said that no one, from the commissioner of the local municipality to minister, K.T. Rama Rao, had acted on his complaints for the past six months. (DC file photo)

Komatireddy petitions CJ over silence on illegal structure

Having expressed its displeasure over the way objectionable content, including pornography was being shown on OTT platforms without prior screening, the court asked Mr Mehta to place before it the recently notified Information Technology Rules, which provide for regulation of content on OTT platforms. — PTI file photo

SC favours screening of programmes on OTT platforms

Not satisfied with the contention of the government pleader that 212 public prosecutors have been appointed as of now and only 200 posts remained to be filled, CJ Kohli observed that 50 per cent of vacancies remaining vacant was no small matter. — By arrangement

HC pulls up state for delay in public prosecutor appointments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)

Toolkit case: Delhi police deny lapse in probe against activist Disha Ravi

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ms Ravi to speak to her family members over the phone for 15 minutes a day. — ANI file photo

Rahul accuses Modi government of carrying out raids against those who are pro-farmers

Gandhi used the hashtag 'ModiRaidsProFarmers' with his tweet in Hindi to take a dig at the government. (PTI file photo /R Senthil Kumar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham