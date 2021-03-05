Rebels pose threat to YSRC in polls

The YSRC is facing the rebels problem in 14, 40, 44 divisions of Kadapa municipal corporation. — DC Image

Kadapa: Telugu Desam politburo member Reddeppagari Srinivasa Reddy has alleged that Kadapa MLA and deputy CM Amzath Basha is ignoring pleas to develop the city and remained busy with inauguration and dinner events.

Reddy demanded that the deputy CM tell the people what has developed in the city in the past two years. While campaigning in support of the 26th Division Telugu Desam candidate Chavalamudi Maunika here, the TD leader alleged that YSRC leaders have been going overboard. They were accused of intimidating candidates in municipal elections and committing atrocities by holding unanimous elections, he said.

The TD leader said Kadapa was developed during the terms of the Telugu Desam government. The YSRC government in power for two years initiated no development anywhere. The city would prosper if the Telugu Desam returned to power, he said.

On this occasion, some Muslim youths joined the TD under the leadership of Male Shiva. Srinivasa Reddy welcomed them into the party.

Rebel problem in YSRC

The YSR Congress has expelled ten local leaders from the party for violating organisational rules in the Kadapa municipal corporation elections. The party high command cancelled their basic membership and positions in the party.

The YSRC leadership has warned that legal action would be taken against them if it was proven that they used the names of YSR Congress leaders or the party’s name in the current elections to their personal advantage.

The YSRC is facing the rebels problem in 14, 40, 44 divisions. Party seniors sought to convince the rebels to withdraw from the contest but they refused to do so. Following this, the party’s city wing president Puli Sunil Kumar suspended them as per the orders from the high command.

The local leaders B. Vijay Kumar, G. Sudhakar, MD Alfons, Shivsankar (Chittibabu), Varadi Josef, Uppalapati Bhaskar, Obul Reddy, K. Chandra Obul Reddy, Illuri Jayaraju and Vellala Ramakrishna were suspended from the party.