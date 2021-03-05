Komatireddy petitions CJ over silence on illegal structure

Venkata Reddy said that no one, from the commissioner of the local municipality to minister, K.T. Rama Rao, had acted on his complaints for the past six months. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Thursday took to Twitter to expose inaction against an illegal structure at Turkayamjal on the city outskirts.

Apparently taking a cue from the Telangana High Court’s crackdown against illegal structures, the Nalgonda MP is said to have written a letter to Chief Justice Hima Kohli seeking her intervention in the matter as the authorities concerned had failed to take action.

Maintaining that Hotel Tulip Grand was an illegal structure and built without valid permission from the municipal and fire authorities, Venkata Reddy said that no one, from the commissioner of the local municipality to minister, K.T. Rama Rao, had acted on his complaints for the past six months.

He drew the attention of the highest judicial body in the state to a minister (Sabita Indra Reddy) and an MLA (Manchireddy Kishan Reddy) attending the inaugural function of the hotel housed in an unauthorised building.

The senior Congress leader in several Tweets highlighted what he alleged was the discrimination of the government against the poor. Referring to a December, 2020, incident in Sircilla municipality, he said that a farmer died by suicide after local authorities demolished the foundations of a structure he was trying to build on his own after repeated attempts to obtain a permission to build a small house on 200 square yards of land had failed. “While a poor farmer committed suicide, the rich will be celebrating the inauguration of an illegal structure in a grand way,” Venkata Reddy said.