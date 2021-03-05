Jagan presents B-Forms, YSRC to proceed legally against false propaganda

Sajjala condemned the news in a section of the media that YSRC men were threatening candidates to withdraw from the civic polls and said the YSRC would proceed legally against those spreading such “canards”. — Facebook

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy personally presented B-Forms to the MLC candidates of YSR Congress at the CM’s camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

The party nominees are Challa Bhagiratha Reddy, Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi, C Ramachandraiah, Mohammad Iqbal, Duvvada Srinivas and Md Karimunnisa. The candidates along with their family members thanked Jagan and felicitated him.

Adviser to the government on public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said the Telugu Desam created a lot of hurdles in the conduct of government procedures in the AP Legislative Council but all these hurdles will be cleared in the coming days. The YSRC is set to win a majority in the council, he said.

He said the selection of MLC candidates showed the importance the YSRC attached to the backward communities in the party and the government.

Condemning the news in a section of the media that YSRC men were threatening candidates to withdraw from the civic polls, Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRC would proceed legally against those spreading such “canards”.

He said it was not possible to force someone to withdraw from the elections in these times when technology is put to good use by the election authorities. Candidate should go in person or send his authorised agent for withdrawal; and any candidate can proceed legally by following due procedures if any threat was held out, the adviser said.

Ramakrishna Reddy asserted that the pro-YSR trend in the gram panchayat elections will be repeated in the municipal elections, and noted that the urban local body elections will be held for 12 corporations and 75 municipalities. Of these, three corporations and 12 municipalities saw unanimous election. The YSRC would sweep the civic polls as they are being held on party symbol, he said.

The adviser said Chandrababu Naidu is habituated to telling lies and it’s proven once again through the false promises he made in the TD manifesto for the municipal elections.

Ramakrishna Reddy released a pamphlet with details of the welfare schemes implemented since the YSRC came to power and said these should be widely publicized in towns and cities. The YSRC is going for civic polls with the slogan, “Support good governance.”

He said the YSRC government has plans to build townships and supply safe drinking water in towns and cities.