Nation Politics 05 Mar 2020 It's like Titan ...
Nation, Politics

It's like Titanic captain asking passengers not to panic: Rahul on Coronavirus

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2020, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 5:17 pm IST
The Indian government saying the coronavirus crisis is under control is like Titanic Captain telling passengers not to panic
PTI file photo
 PTI file photo

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assuring that the government has the coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Titanic captain telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.

Gandhi's remarks came after Vardhan's assurance in Parliament that the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) in India.

 

“The health minister saying that the Indian government has the coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Captain of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“It's time the government made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis,” he said.

RMS Titanic was a British passenger liner that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in the early morning hours of April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

Gandhi has been raising concerns over the coronavirus infection since long. In a February 12 tweet, he had said coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to “our people and our economy”.

“My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical,” he had said.

Earlier this week, Gandhi had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the detection of fresh coronavirus cases in the country, saying he should quit wasting India's time “playing the clown” with his social media accounts when India is facing an emergency.

With the message of “Here's how it's done”, Gandhi had also tweeted a video of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressing Singaporeans on how to deal with the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in India is 29, including 16 Italians, the government had said on Wednesday, adding all international passengers will now be screened at airports, amid growing concern over the spread of the respiratory infection.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, congress chief rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

More empty beds, fewer patients in Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan

Latest From Nation

A man wearing a face mask pushes a person on wheelchair along a street in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.AFP photo

Coronavirus effect: Wuhan University students in Kerala begin online classes

Villagers of Jamkhandi taluk in Karnataka contribute labour and funds for their own water project.

DIY dam builders of Jamkhandi now plan a lift irrigation project

Ships arriving at Indian ports are being subjected to WHO approved protocols to check for coronavirus infection.

16k passengers holed up in 452 ships due to coronavirus checks at Indian ports

Telangana Assembly (PTI file photo)

Telangana Assembly to pass anti-CAA resolution in Budget session



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

West Bengal Governor to meet Amit Shah on critical issues

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI file photo)

Rajinikanth disappointed after meeting Rajini Makkal Mandram functionaries

Rajinikanth (PTI file photo)

Kamal Nath asks his MLAs to take money offered by BJP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (PTI file photo)

Telangana Assembly to pass anti-CAA resolution in Budget session

Telangana Assembly (PTI file photo)

BJP slams Jagan's govt's NPR stand

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham