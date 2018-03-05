Opposition to quiz Centre in Parliament on PNB scam, Prasar Bharati

The BJP is expected to seek passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha despite strong opposition. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Opposition, including the Congress, is expected to corner the Narendra Modi government in the second part of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, on various contentious issues like the Punjab National Bank scam and the ongoing tussle between Prasar Bharati and the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

While the BJP government is expected to push for the passage of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which seeks confiscation of assets of absconding fraudsters and loan defaulters, and the Triple Talaq Bill will be high on the government’s agenda.

Sources stated that the government hopes that it would be able to deflect the opposition criticism if it is able to get the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill through in the ongoing Session.

The Opposition has been targeting the Modi government on the issue and said Nirav is the second big offender to flee India with a huge amount of money owed to public banks.

Another major issue that is expected to create trouble is the ongoing tussle between the public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, and the I&B ministry.

The Opposition has been targeting the I&B ministry over its refusal to release funds to the Prasar Bharati for the salaries of its employees. The Ministry’s enmasse transfer of Indian Information service officers is also expected to be taken up during the session.