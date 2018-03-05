search on deccanchronicle.com
National leaders respond to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘national front’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Ms Banerjee telephoned Mr Rao on Sunday and conveyed her complete support to an alternative Front.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemanth Soren, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan were among several prominent politicos who welcomed TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s initiative in forging an alternative Front in national politics against the BJP and the Congress.

Ms Banerjee telephoned Mr Rao on Sunday and conveyed her complete support to an alternative Front. She agreed with Mr Rao that it is necessity to bring qualitative change in the country’s politics.

 

“Ham aap se ekmat hai. Aap ke saath rahenge (I am in agreement with you. I will work with you),” said Ms Banerjee.

Mr Soren also phoned Mr Rao and expressed his support. He welcomed Mr Rao’s decision to play a key role in national politics. Addressing a public meeting in Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, Mr Rao said, “Besides WB CM, about six to seven MPs from Maharashtra also called me to extend their support. The MPs expressed their desire to work with me and offered to resign (from their parties) once the new Front is formed.” However, Mr Rao did not disclose the parties these MPs represent.

Mr Owaisi welcomed the CM’s statement on the need for a Third Front in the country. He said regional parties will play a crucial role in the 2019 elections.

Mr Owaisi said, “KCR can become the alternative to Modi and has the ability to bring all parties together.”

Pawan Kalyan also extended his support.

