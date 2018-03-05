search on deccanchronicle.com
Nagaland drama: Governor asks Rio to form govt, but CM won’t quit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Mar 5, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Mr Acharya said Mr Rio had a majority and that he should form the government as he claimed to have the support of 32 MLAs.
Neiphiu Rio (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati: Nagaland Governor P.B. Acharya on Sunday evening gave 48 hours to the ruling Naga People’s Front to prove its majority in the 60-member Assembly, soon after the state’s Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang announced that he would not resign following the declaration of election results. 

Mr Zeliang, who heads the NPF, claims to have the support of 29 legislators, and said he would meet BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the formation of a new government in Nagaland. 

 

NPF chief Shurhozolie Liezietsu has also written to Mr Shah, saying that they were “still friends”.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP general secretary and the party’s Northeast in-charge Ram Madhav and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party president Neiphiu Rio called on the governor and staked claim to forming the next government in Nagaland.

