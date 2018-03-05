search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Karnataka: BJP sings Hindutva mantra, woos voters in coastal districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Mar 5, 2018, 6:02 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 6:02 am IST
The campaign, ‘Jana Suraksha Yatra’ with the slogan ‘Mangaluru Chalo’, was launched simultaneously in Kushalnagar and Ankola on Saturday.
State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa inaugurates a weavers’ convention in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
 State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa inaugurates a weavers’ convention in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Kumta/Honnavar: While the BJP launched “Save Bengaluru” in the capital to woo voters, the party has stressed on Hindutva-related issues, like attack on Hindu activists, withdrawal of cases against Muslims, taking up of administration of mutts and temples and fall in the law and order situation to attract the electorate in the coastal districts, which are Hindutva stronghold.

The campaign, ‘Jana Suraksha Yatra’ with the slogan ‘Mangaluru Chalo’, was launched simultaneously in Kushalnagar and Ankola on Saturday. The two teams will converge in Mangaluru on March 6. Though BJP has been attacking Congress on several issues, the Yatra saw Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde targeting the state government on Hindutva issues and the fall of law and order. “People are fed up with this government. We will not rest until the Siddaramaiah government is removed. Let Siddaramaiah get down before our tsunami hits Bengaluru,” he said.

 

“23 Hindu workers were killed only because they were BJP or Sangh Parivar workers. The government has tried to cover up every case," he alleged and gave details of the murders of Hindu workers in the past three years, including that of Paresh Mesta of Kumta.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, questioned the BJP yatra. “Who were the people who took law into their hands? Who started attacking youths? Who were those who broke law and order by violating Section 144,” MLC Ivan D'Souza said.

Tags: save bengaluru campaign, chief minister siddaramaiah, hindutva
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins prep for Balasaheb Thackeray biopic.
 

IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Date, venue changed as CoA reduces budget by Rs 20 crores

"The opening ceremony (of IPL 2018) was earlier planned for April 6, but was later changed,” said a BCCI source. The decision, reportedly, has been taken at the behest of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dual-SIM iPhone X Plus imagined: 6.5-inch display, bigger notch and more

The video also shows the iPhone X Plus in a new gold colour variant in addition to the white and grey variants.
 

Oscars 2018: Meryl Streep gets compared to Shrek’s fairy Godmother

The A-lister had put on her specs as she took her seat in the Dolby Theatre and enthusiastic fans could not help but make the comparison. (Photo: AP)
 

Horseback riding may relieve army men’s PTSD symptoms, says study

Some veterans suffering from PTSD are so fearful that they rarely leave their homes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Oscars 2018: Here’s what celebrities are dining on at Academy Awards

Puck walked the red carpet with a chocolate tower and a few of his edible statuettes. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Opposition trying to politicise cauvery issue: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP State chief Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai: DMK trying to secure 33 % reservation for women

DMK MP Kanimozhi

Tripura and Nagaland results show popularity, acceptance of Narendra Modi: Tamilisai

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Communal forces trying to gain foothold in Tamil Nadu: T T V Dhinakaran

T T V Dhinakaran

Cong rushes top 2 leaders to Meghalaya as it heads for hung assembly

The Congress, seeking re-election in Meghalaya, a little over noon was leading the board ahead in 22 seats, nine short of the majority target of 31 in the 60-seat assembly. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham