Telangana Congress to launch 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' padayatra today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN AND PULI SHARATH KUMAR
Published Feb 6, 2023, 12:11 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2023, 12:11 am IST
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy would commence his 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' padayatra at Medaram. (File Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: In line with AICC’s call to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to every house, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy would commence his 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' padayatra at Medaram in Mulugu mandal of Warangal district on Monday, after offering prayers to the tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma at 11 am.

Revanth Reddy would walk 20 to 25 km each day and interact with a cross-section of people along the padayatra route with an objective of covering 60, more than half, of the Assembly constituencies in the state in phases in the next two months.

Party state in-charge Manikrao Thakre would attend the event and while Congress leaders from throughout the state will launch yatras to cover their respective areas.

On the first day, Revanth will walk through 13 villages from Medaram to Palampet. The yatra would see declarations by the Congress at the five key public meetings scheduled over the next two months, in line with Rahul Gandhi's Warangal declaration, PCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud told Deccan Chronicle.

“The focus of the Warangal Declaration was on concerns pertaining to farmers. The party will make several assurances to women, youth, STs, SCs, and BCs,” he said.

During the yatra, the party leaders will prepare chargesheets against the BRS MLAs in order to expose the state government’s failures in fulfilling promises it made in its manifestos. Further, the PCC president along with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders will be meeting influencers, youth, and women during the yatra to highlight the achievements of the party during its regime as well as expose both the state and Centre’s flawed policies.

Congress Mulugu MLA Seethakka stated that senior party leaders would start similar yatras from the constituencies while imploring party leaders, cadre, workers, youth, people's organisations, students, and women to actively participate in large numbers in order to make the yatra a grand success. Seethakka met with Mulugu SP Ghouse Alam and urged him to provide security to Revanth Reddy.

On the first day, Revanth Reddy will be covering 13 villages from Medaram to Palampet, including Kothur, Narlapur, Project Nagar, Pasra, Govindaraopet Chalvai, Machapur, Jawaharnagar, Janggalapally, Incharla and Venkatapur. On the second day, he will begin walking at 8 am after offering prayers at Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Ramappa. He will cover nine villages, Ramanjapur, Chenchu Colony, Narayanagiripalli, Buddaram, Chetarajupalli, Bandarupalli, Keshavapur, Narsapur, and Mulugu.

