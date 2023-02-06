Not getting to meet KCR disappoints Telugu-speaking beedi workers

Meanwhile, some Beedi rolling Telugu workers were disappointed that they would not get to meet K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Image By Arrangement)

NANDED: Telugu-speaking people from the bordering villages of Maharashtra attended the BRS meeting in good numbers in Nanded on Sunday. However, there were very few Nanded locals at the meeting.

Meanwhile, some Beedi rolling Telugu workers were disappointed that they would not get to meet K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Venkatalaxmi, a beedi roller from Medak, who has since settled in Nanded, said there are many Telugu speaking families in the town. They all wanted to meet Rao and bring to his notice the problems faced by them. She said that he just went away when they had moved closer to him.

She said they work in the beedi factory of Gopalset and had joined the BRS. She said she had met the Chief Minister when he had visited Medak long back.

However, a group of 10 beedi rollers families, settled in the area for a long time, expressed happiness after attending the BRS meeting.