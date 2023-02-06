  
Nation, Politics

GVL reaffirms BJP tie-up with Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Feb 6, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2023, 12:13 am IST
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao. (DC File Photo)
VISHAKHAPATNAM: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said on Sunday that the BJP’s tie-up with the Jana Sena was firm and there was no doubt about its continuation.

“We don’t need a third party. We two are enough,’’ Naraimha Rao told the media, ruling out the need for inclusion of one like the Telugu Desam led by Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the BJP-JS alliance in the state.

He also said the Yuva Galam pada yatra launched by national general secretary Nara Lokesh would not have an impact on the people. “Padayatras are decided by various political parties. It is their wish. But leadership cannot be thrust on individuals by family-led parties. Leaders have to shine on their own,’’ Narasimha Rao said.

“What I heard is there are negative trolls on the pada yatra,’’ he said.
Rao said the BJP was committed to having the capital at Amaravati and strongly believed that “wherever the legislature is located, that would be the capital.”

“The chief minister can have his camp office anywhere and that need not technically be called the capital,’’ he said.

On the Vizag Metro Rail that did not find place in the budget, the MP blamed the state government for its laxity.

Rao said India was now the 5th largest economy and on course to becoming the third largest in the next five years. Expressing deep concern that AP lagged behind in the IT sector, the MP suggested that the state government submit proposals to the central government to set up new IT centers in AP to help improve the state’s IT sector.

Referring to another major budget announcement to develop 50 cities as international tourist centers, GVL advised the AP government to send proposals to the Centre in this regard.

The MP noted that substantial funds have been allocated to fishermen in the central budget. The BJP would work to get these benefits and Kisan Credit Cards to as many as 50,000 fishermen in Visakhapatnam, he added.

Tags: gvl narasimha rao, bjp jana sena andhra pradesh, jana sena chief k. pawan kalyan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


