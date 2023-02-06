  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation, Politics

CM KCR promises to add 33% Parliament, legislature seats for women

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 6, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2023, 12:20 am IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao addresses the party’s first public during outside Telangana, Nanded in Maharashtra, on Sunday. — By Arrangement
 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao addresses the party’s first public during outside Telangana, Nanded in Maharashtra, on Sunday. — By Arrangement

NANDED: BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised to increase seats in Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils in states and in Parliament by 33 per cent to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservations for women, by undertaking delimitation of constituencies across the country within a year of the BRS coming to power at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference in Nanded in Maharashtra on Sunday, he said the reservations would go a long way for women empowerment. Rao also said he would make revolutionary changes in the existing national policies on electricity, irrigation, drinking water, public sector, manufacturing and coal sectors to provide better services to people and tap available resources for the development of the country.

A BRS government would keep 90 per cent of the power sector under the control of the government to provide free power to farmers and extend power subsidies to weaker sections, Rao said.

Rao lashed out at the successive Congress- and BJP-led governments at the Centre over the last seven decades, accusing them of failing to utilise the abundant natural resources for the benefit of the people.  He said it was time for the country to change in various fields to emerge as strong and with a robust economy.

Rao asked why water wars were taking place when there was abundant water in the rivers that was going waste into the sea without proper utilisation due to a lack of vision.

The CM criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for extending support to “crony capitalists” such as Gautam Adani who were weakening public companies like LIC. “Modi is making socialisation of losses and privatisation of profits,” he remarked while demanding that the Central government constitute a joint parliamentary committee to probe into the alleged fraud committed by the Adani group.

...
