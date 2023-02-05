BJP targets 400 LS seats

NEW DELHI: In its pursuit to form a majority government at the Centre for the third time in a row, the BJP is aiming to win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the last general elections in 2019, the saffron party won 303 Lok Sabha seats. A senior BJP leader said that in order to win more seats in the 2024 elections, the party has already started its preparation.

Claiming that the aim to win over 400 LS seats is not unrealistic but rather achievable, a BJP leader said that in 2014, the BJP worked on "Mission 273+" and achieved it. Similarly, this time it will also achieve the target of 400 seats.

"In 2019, the party leadership decided to win more than 300 seats. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said ‘Abki baar 300 par’ and we won 303 seats. Party strategists have set a target of winning more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to make Mr Modi the Prime Minister for the third time in a row and preparation has started to achieve the target," he said.

According to the BJP leader, among the initiatives, special attention is being given to 160 identified Lok Sabha seats across the country. The target is to strengthen the party at over one lakh polling booths.

A BJP Lok Sabha Member said that Union ministers have already started visiting these 160 Lok Sabha constituencies and more visits are planned until the polls.

The Different wings of the BJP, like the Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, Minority Morcha etc are mobilised to reach out to voters across the country. While Mahila Morcha is organising the "Kamal Doot" programme in panchayats to connect with beneficiaries of various schemes of the Modi government, the Minority Morcha has identified at least 60 minority-dominated constituencies across the country and will be launching a drive to make at least 5,000 new members in each of these constituencies.

On the occasion of the completion of four years of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi on February 24, BJP Kisan Morcha is organising programmes in every district of the country to reach out to the beneficiaries.

Another BJP leader explained that the party needs to win only 98 more seats to cross the 400 mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "The popularity of the Prime Minister, his people-oriented governance model and the work of the BJP workers on the ground will ensure our victory. We need just 98 more seats to cross the 400 mark and everyone's hard work will help the party achieve the target, ‘Abki Baar 400 paar’," he said.