  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 05 Feb 2023 AP JAC plea to govt ...
Nation, Politics

AP JAC plea to govt to solve pending issues of employees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 6, 2023, 12:23 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2023, 12:23 am IST
Bopparaju Venkateswalru was elected unanimously as AP JAC Amaravati chairman in the elections held at Revenue Bhavan in Kurnool. (File Photo: DC)
 Bopparaju Venkateswalru was elected unanimously as AP JAC Amaravati chairman in the elections held at Revenue Bhavan in Kurnool. (File Photo: DC)

Anantapur: AP JAC chairman Bopparaju has said "it is the minimum duty of the government" to solve all the pending issues of government employees in the state.

He urged the government to announce its stand on the pending issues of employees and announce a schedule of remedial actions.

"We will be submitting a letter to the chief secretary in three days over employee demands and if there is no response, the AP JAC would announce an agitation on Feb 26 by uniting ourselves with other unions," the JAC chairman announced while addressing the employees.

All the unions of various departments participate in the AP JAC Maha Sabha at Kurnool. The Maha Sabha said the unions were not seeking huge benefits but asking the government to implement the pending promises.

The Maha Sabha also resolved to include a part of Sachivalayam employees in the JAC.

Meanwhile, Bopparaju Venkateswalru was elected unanimously as AP JAC Amaravati chairman in the elections held at Revenue Bhavan in Kurnool.

Palisetty Damodara Rao was elected as secretary and 21 executive committee members were also elected.

The AP JAC state committee election was held with K Bhavana Rushi as the Election Officer and Krishna Rao as assistant election officer for the election declared on Sunday.

They said a total of 21 nominations were received for 21 executive committee member posts and Boppararaju Venkateswarlu filed the nomination for chairman post while Palisetty Damodara Rao filed the nomination for the secretary general post.

Election officials said single nominations were received for all the posts including chairman and secretary general and all the elections were done unanimously.

While Bopparaju Venkateswarlu was elected as chairman and Palisetty Damodara Rao as secretary general, TV Pani Raju was named associate chairman, VV Murali Krishnam Naidu as treasurer, S Krishna Mohan Rao as organising secretary and B Kishore Kumar as publicity cell secretary. Similarly single nominations were received for 5 co-chairmen, 5 vice- chairmen and 5 secretary posts in the panel.  

...
Tags: ap chief secretary, the andhra maha sabha, election officer, andhra pradesh news, ap news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, some Beedi rolling Telugu workers were disappointed that they would not get to meet K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Image By Arrangement)

Not getting to meet KCR disappoints Telugu-speaking beedi workers

Boodati Laxminarayana, and its directors, on Sunday for cheating people under the pretext of pre-launch offers on apartments. They were accused of cheating the victims of `37.90 lakh and `29.88 lakh in two seperate incidents.

Two more cases against Sahiti Infra

Sadineni Yamini Sharma underlined that the centre is providing ₹9,000 crore secured loans to women for establishing cottage and medium enterprises with ₹2 lakh crore unsecured guarantee. Allocations have been made to support 81 lakh self-help groups across the country, 8.5 lakh of them within AP.

BJP praises union budget, refutes opposition criticism

Expressing anger over the alleged harassment of Congress workers by the police, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that after the Parliament’s Budget Session ended, he would take up a massive protest programme in Kodad.

Uttam reviews preparations for Haath se Haat jodo at Kodad



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana is under stressful conditions, says Gov. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)

Delhi excise scam case: BJP stages protest at AAP office, demands CM's resignation

Police stop BJP workers who were staging a protest outside the AAP office over ED chargesheet against top AAP leaders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad postponed

This is the second time that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the city has been postponed. Earlier, he was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19. (File Photo: PTI)

Pressure cookers, digital clocks... freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said the Model Code of Conduct comes into force from the day the election dates are announced but there are ways to curb such practices even before the poll process kicks in. (Image credit: www.ceo.karnataka.gov.in)

PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers ahead of Budget

This comes amid a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle and also ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year. — PTI File Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->