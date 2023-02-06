AP JAC plea to govt to solve pending issues of employees

Bopparaju Venkateswalru was elected unanimously as AP JAC Amaravati chairman in the elections held at Revenue Bhavan in Kurnool. (File Photo: DC)

Anantapur: AP JAC chairman Bopparaju has said "it is the minimum duty of the government" to solve all the pending issues of government employees in the state.

He urged the government to announce its stand on the pending issues of employees and announce a schedule of remedial actions.

"We will be submitting a letter to the chief secretary in three days over employee demands and if there is no response, the AP JAC would announce an agitation on Feb 26 by uniting ourselves with other unions," the JAC chairman announced while addressing the employees.

All the unions of various departments participate in the AP JAC Maha Sabha at Kurnool. The Maha Sabha said the unions were not seeking huge benefits but asking the government to implement the pending promises.

The Maha Sabha also resolved to include a part of Sachivalayam employees in the JAC.

Meanwhile, Bopparaju Venkateswalru was elected unanimously as AP JAC Amaravati chairman in the elections held at Revenue Bhavan in Kurnool.

Palisetty Damodara Rao was elected as secretary and 21 executive committee members were also elected.

The AP JAC state committee election was held with K Bhavana Rushi as the Election Officer and Krishna Rao as assistant election officer for the election declared on Sunday.

They said a total of 21 nominations were received for 21 executive committee member posts and Boppararaju Venkateswarlu filed the nomination for chairman post while Palisetty Damodara Rao filed the nomination for the secretary general post.

Election officials said single nominations were received for all the posts including chairman and secretary general and all the elections were done unanimously.

While Bopparaju Venkateswarlu was elected as chairman and Palisetty Damodara Rao as secretary general, TV Pani Raju was named associate chairman, VV Murali Krishnam Naidu as treasurer, S Krishna Mohan Rao as organising secretary and B Kishore Kumar as publicity cell secretary. Similarly single nominations were received for 5 co-chairmen, 5 vice- chairmen and 5 secretary posts in the panel.