Nation Politics 05 Feb 2023 AIMIM versus BRS in ...
Nation, Politics

AIMIM versus BRS in Assembly, Owaisi says MIM will contest 50 Assembly seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 5, 2023, 1:02 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2023, 1:02 am IST
 Akbaruddin Owaisi. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: The BRS and AIMIM, known to be the friendly parties, again engaged in a war of words in the Assembly on Saturday, something that has become a regular feature. This time, however, the verbal spat with IT minister K.T.Rama Rao ended with AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi stating that the party would contest 50 seats in the upcoming elections and come to the Assembly with at least 15 MLAs.

Owaisi took strong exception to Rama Rao saying that the AIMIM's seven MLAs were speaking for hours in the House and asking how much time should the BRS get with its strength of 105 MLAs.

"I have taken a very serious note of comments which he (KTR) has passed on the MIM and I assure him that I am going to make sure that I
talk to my party president and see that we contest more seats in the coming elections. We come not in the number of seven but I will
make sure that we come in the number of at least 15 next time by contesting at least 50 seats," Owaisi said. He promised, however, to work with the BRS.

It all started with Owaisi questioning the BRS on the issue of Governor's address remaining silent on discrimination and stepmotherly treatment being meted out to Telangana by the BJP government at the Centre. He asked how the Cabinet had approved the address.

He pointed out that the CM had spoken out numerous times on the BJP government's discrimination against Telangana. Owaisi claimed that he cautioned the BRS several times against getting close to the BJP when the party supported it on GST, demonetisation and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections saying that it would harm Telangana interests. “They ignored me,” he said.

Owaisi took the BRS government to task for not fulfilling its promises. He was very critical of delay in the extension of Hyderabad Metro Rail to Old City, Charminar Pedestrianisation Project, delay in works of the Islamic Cultural Centre and renovation of the Osmania General Hospital. He also lashed out at the ruling party for cutting down the length of the Budget Session.

Rama Rao strongly countered this, saying, "Owaisi does not attend BAC meetings which finalises Assembly working days but raises this issue in the House." Owaisi retorted, "What if I don't attend BAC meetings? Even the CM does not attend BAC meetings. I have sent a letter to the Speaker requesting at least 20 working days."

Tags: akbaruddin owaisi, all india majilis-e-ittehadul muslimeen, telangana politics, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), industries and it minister k t rama rao
Location: India, Telangana


