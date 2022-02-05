Nation Politics 05 Feb 2022 KCR to rejuvenate TR ...
KCR to rejuvenate TRS district units

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 5, 2022, 8:32 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2022, 9:22 am IST
Chandrashekar Rao will guide the new district party presidents on the issues that need to be identified and highlighted in their districts
For instance, the party presidents of undivided Warangal district have to take up the issue of Centre denying Kazipet rail factory, funds to Kakatiya mega textile park, approval to Mamnoor airport, tribal university etc. — By arrangement
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) district units will be activated soon to take up agitation programmes at district-level against the BJP-led government's “discrimination” towards Telangana. Each district unit will take up specific issues concerning their district and go to the people to highlight the issues that were ignored by the BJP government and hold protest rallies.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who declared an all-out war against the BJP government at the Centre after the Union Budget was announced on February 1, will hold a meeting of the newly-appointed district party presidents.

 

According to party sources, Chandrashekar Rao will guide the new district party presidents on the issues that need to be identified and highlighted in their respective districts and to undertake protest rallies. For instance, the party presidents of undivided Warangal district have to take up the issue of Centre denying Kazipet rail factory, funds to Kakatiya mega textile park, approval to Mamnoor airport, tribal university etc. Party presidents of undivided Karimnagar district have to take up issues of denying IIIT, IIM, handloom parks, textile parks etc. Likewise, specific issues for all districts will be identified and taken up for agitation programmes.

 

There were no district party wings for the TRS since 2017. Party president K. Chandrashekar Rao recently appointed presidents for all 33 districts. These 33 presidents are yet to take charge. They are expected to take charge after Chandrashekar Rao’s meeting in which he will guide them on the party's future course of action district-wise.

The construction of party offices in all districts have been completed and Chandrashekar Rao is set to inaugurate them in February and March. Chandrashekar Rao is expected to constitute party panels soon in all the districts and make them operational in the run up to the Assembly polls in December 2023.

 

