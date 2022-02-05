Nation Politics 05 Feb 2022 Congress up in arms ...
Nation, Politics

Congress up in arms against KCR, mulls massive stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 5, 2022, 8:27 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2022, 9:19 am IST
Revanth said Chandrashekar Rao’s comments on the Constitution could not be taken lightly
State Congress president Revanth Reddy offers juice to TPCC SC Cell chief Preetam to break the hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. — DC Image/R. Pavan
 State Congress president Revanth Reddy offers juice to TPCC SC Cell chief Preetam to break the hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. — DC Image/R. Pavan

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy announced a massive agitation programme against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for proposing a new Constitution for India.

Stating that Chandrashekar Rao’s comments on the Constitution could not be taken lightly, Revanth Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was implementing a larger conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay in power for lifetime.

 

He announced that the frontal organisations of the Congress like the Youth Congress and SC, ST departments would lodge police complaints against Chandrashekar Rao in all police stations in Telangana on Saturday.

He said the Congress cadres, led by women leaders, would wash the statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar across the state with milk. 

The PCC chief said that the Congress MPs from Telangana, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and himself would stage a day-long dharna on the Parliament premises on Monday.

Revanth Reddy was addressing the concluding session of 48-hour deeksha organised by the TPCC SC Cell at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

 

The PCC chief offered lime juice to SC Cell chairman Preetam and other leaders to break their 48-hour long fast. SC Cell national president Rajesh, SC Cell national president Rajeev Lilothia, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, working presidents Dr J. Geetha Reddy, M. Anjan Kumar, PAC Convener Shabbir Ali, former union minister Balram Naik and other senior leaders were also present. 

He said Modi and Chandrashekar Rao were influenced by the countries where democracy was transformed into dictatorship by changing the Constitutions.

Citing instances, he said in China, the retirement age for politicians was 68 years and a leader was not entitled to become President for more than two times. However, Xi Jinping modified the Constitution and declared himself a permanent President.

 

...
Tags: revanth reddy, kcr, constitution remarks kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A healthcare worker collects swab samples of passengers for Covid-19 test, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 04, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India adds over 1.27 lakh fresh Covid cases, more than 1K deaths

Chandupatla Janga Reddy (Photo by arrangement)

Veteran BJP leader and former MP C Janga Reddy passes away

Former director general of prisons, Vinoy Kumar Singh, said the prisons department in Telangana lacks a government appointed psychologist or counsellor. — Representational image/PTI

No correctional services in TS jails

For instance, the party presidents of undivided Warangal district have to take up the issue of Centre denying Kazipet rail factory, funds to Kakatiya mega textile park, approval to Mamnoor airport, tribal university etc. — By arrangement

KCR to rejuvenate TRS district units



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sidhu: People at top want a weak CM who will dance to their tunes

Navjot Singh Sidhu meet with Congress workers ahead of the Punjab's state assembly elections in Amritsar (AFP)

Adityanath cleared UP from criminals: Amit Shah

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Home Minister Amit Shah files his nomination for upcoming UP Assembly elections, in Gorakhpur, Friday, Feb. 04, 2022. (PTI Photo)

J&K news portal editor arrested for 'anti-national' content

Shah and three others journalists were summoned to a police station in Pulwama over propagation of statements of a local family claiming that one of its young members killed in a gunfight a day ago was not a militant. — Representational image/AFP

Polls in 108 municipalities in West Bengal on Feb 27

Among the 23 districts, only Darjeeling has one municipality. But in other districts the number of municipalities are multiple. — PTI

PM Modi hits out at SP, warns against 'politics of revenge'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his 'Jan Chaupal', a virtual rally, with the people of UP. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->