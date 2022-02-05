Congress up in arms against KCR, mulls massive stir

State Congress president Revanth Reddy offers juice to TPCC SC Cell chief Preetam to break the hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. — DC Image/R. Pavan

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy announced a massive agitation programme against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for proposing a new Constitution for India.

Stating that Chandrashekar Rao’s comments on the Constitution could not be taken lightly, Revanth Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was implementing a larger conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay in power for lifetime.

He announced that the frontal organisations of the Congress like the Youth Congress and SC, ST departments would lodge police complaints against Chandrashekar Rao in all police stations in Telangana on Saturday.

He said the Congress cadres, led by women leaders, would wash the statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar across the state with milk.

The PCC chief said that the Congress MPs from Telangana, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and himself would stage a day-long dharna on the Parliament premises on Monday.

Revanth Reddy was addressing the concluding session of 48-hour deeksha organised by the TPCC SC Cell at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

The PCC chief offered lime juice to SC Cell chairman Preetam and other leaders to break their 48-hour long fast. SC Cell national president Rajesh, SC Cell national president Rajeev Lilothia, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, working presidents Dr J. Geetha Reddy, M. Anjan Kumar, PAC Convener Shabbir Ali, former union minister Balram Naik and other senior leaders were also present.

He said Modi and Chandrashekar Rao were influenced by the countries where democracy was transformed into dictatorship by changing the Constitutions.

Citing instances, he said in China, the retirement age for politicians was 68 years and a leader was not entitled to become President for more than two times. However, Xi Jinping modified the Constitution and declared himself a permanent President.